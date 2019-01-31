Magee's photo recognized by KPN

Bridget Magee takes photos for the love of it and she allows Falmouth Outlook to use those photos to tell the story of Pendleton County Athletics.

One of those photos was given a Honorable Mention and puts it in the top six of sports photos in the state of Kentucky for 2017-18.

The photo captures Reagan Carlisle trying to scoop the throw to her at base while the runner is trying to get to the base first.

The photo captures so much action in one snap of the shutter. Carlisle bended trying to get the throw out of the dirt. The ball is just barely out of her glove. The runner coming into the base while kicking up dirt.

Great photo by Bridget Magee.