Love wants caution with progress and growth

With having already been on Falmouth City Council four times, Stan Love feels he can continue to offer a voice for residents. He has continued his service to his community through the local housing board as well as planning and zoning committee.

Utilities

During Love’s time on city council, they began to look at the utility issue, but the economic recession and overburdening residents had them move cautiously.

“We knew that the state said we were going to have to correct some of the things that we were doing. It was the Free Water Act that really got us into trouble,” he said. “We had the money to take care of the issues, but they voted to put in electric meters.”

“At that time, we were not talking about a $5 million project. We have to do something. We have to move Falmouth forward, but we cannot do it on the back of tax payers,” he said.

When questioned about who does pay for them, he answered that you do it gradually, offering the method of raising funds over time.

Privatization

Love expressed concern that rates would jump significantly after the three-year contract with Rumpke.

“Rumpke has us by the tail. They could tell us they cannot do it for that cost and charge us $20,” he said. He made the point that Rumpke is a for-profit business.

Business Growth

Love lamented the loss of Renaissance funds provided by state/federal government that allowed the city to focus on rebuilding parts of the downtown area. He offered a break on utility, specifically electric bills, as a way to help out business growth in Falmouth.

He suggested a break in utilities for businesses. “If we could say when you reach this certain amount, we lower 4-5 cents per killowatt.”

“The Klee property the city bought should be put in real estate’s hands. We should get rid of that,” he offered as an idea to create revenue for the city.

He expressed concerns about the ability of the electric grid to handle an industrial site. He wanted to explore privatizing electric utilities despite his supporting the decision to not privatize garbage services.

“I personally don’t think we should be in the electric business. We could rent our electric poles while having the company pay us to read the meters and send out bills,” he said. He was open to the idea annexing areas that are adjacent to the city limits.

Drug Issue

Love wondered if the city nuisance ordinance could be used to combat the drug problem.

“If this drug house is a nuisance because there is drug activity, and neighbors are complaining, get rid of it. Tell the landlord to correct it,” he said.

Love also expressed concern on the number of special meetings and the lack of transparency by not having the ability to properly communicate the holding of a special meeting.

The complete video interview of Stanley Love is available at www.falmouthoutlook.com as well as a growing list of video interviews with candidates in November 6 General Election.