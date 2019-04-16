Zach James wins Falmouth Outlook college basketball bracket challenge

The improbable story of the Virginia Cavaliers rebounding from being the first #1 seed to lose to a #16 seed in 2018 to hoisting the NCAA Championship trophy in 2019 led to Zach James winning the Falmouth Outlook college basketball title.

He takes home the $75 cash prize with 535 points due to his selection of Virginia over Michigan State in the final game.

Tina Louise Teegarden finished second with 520 points. She had Virginia defeating ACC rival Duke in the championship game. She wins $50.

Jack Cady rounded out the top three with 500 points. He had Virginia beating Michigan State. He takes home $25.

The three winners can contact Falmouth Outlook at 859-654-3332 or stop by the office at 210 Main Street, Falmouth for their winnings.

Other entries that correctly chose the national champion were Mary Ann Colvin (4th) and James Randy Wright (8th).