Wright honored as Kentucky Telecommunicator of the Year

Body

Pendleton County Emergency Management Dispatcher Angie Wright was awarded the Kentucky 911 Telecommunicator of the Year at the Kentucky Emergency Services Conference Awards Banquet.

“I am honored that I was chosen for this award by the APCO committee. I love my job and to be able to serve my community,” said Wright about the honor.

“Angie Wright is very deserving of this honor and statewide recognition. She is representative of an outstanding team of dispatch professionals at Pendleton County’s 911 Center,” said Pendleton County Emergency Director Mike Moore.