Williamson waives preliminary hearing

Erica Williamson appeared in District Court in front of Judge Bill Kuester on the morning of Tuesday, September 10 to face charges of Attempted Murder and three counts of wanton endangerment. Her lawyer waived the preliminary hearing on the condition accepted by County Attorney Stacey Sanning that 10 percent bond of a $50,000 bail was acceptable, an ankle monitor that would limit her to staying at a home except for lawyer and doctor visits and to not return to Lehman Drive or be around the victim, Douglas Wilson.

The charges stem from a Labor Day weekend confrontation that led to Wilson being shot several times.

Williamson’s sister Jessica Morris walked through the scene that had been marked by KSP with orange paint where Wilson’s actions took him and green paint where Williamson had been and talked about what happened.

Williamson told her sister that she had returned to Morris’s house to pick up her cigarettes. That took her straight in front of Wilson’s home.

Morris floated the idea of self-defense. She indicated that Williamson told KSP that Wilson threw a brick at her car and came charging at the car. “He yelled an expletive at her, ‘Slow down, you cannot do 45 MPH through here.’”

As we walked the area that the incident occurred, Morris pointed out the large rocks, broken up concrete pieces, paver stones or other ways that the potholes were filled in.

“There is no way that you could drive 45 mph through here without tearing the rear end out of your car,” she said.

Williamson spent a small amount of time in the military, carries a 9mm on her hip and her sister says that she practices target shooting on their property and is a very good shot.

Morris continued telling Williamson’s side of the shooting story, indicating that her sister backed up her car after the brick hit her vehicle. Wilson picked up a second brick, held it over his head and threw it at Williamson and her car.

Williamson had called her fiance Daniel Peters and, according to Morris, he heard Wilson say he was going to kick Williamson’s butt and kill her.

As the confrontation continued down the rocky area, according to Morris Williamson pulled out her gun and was “going to make him dance.” The thought was she was going to fire at his feet.

But either a ricochet or a round that went off as she brought her gun up and out of the car window hit Wilson in the hip. He suffered several shots.

Despite Williamson’s claims of self-defense, KSP has an ongoing investigation, and they have charged her with attempted murder and three counts of wanton endangerment.

A charge of wanton endangerment in the first degree occurs when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, they wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.

As Williamson left the property, she called 911 for an ambulance for Wilson. Dispatch personnel told her to wait at Butler Shell station for police.

Wilson was located by a neighbor before being transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital, and later treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Falmouth Outlook reached out to family member of Douglas Wilson but did not receive a reply.