UPDATED: Falmouth Police Officer pulls youth from racing waters of Licking River

Two brothers were spending part of their first day of summer break at the Licking River north of Falmouth when the 12-year-old fell in and got washed under. His older brother jumped in to get him. That's when Falmouth Police Officer Steven Linville arrived on the scene.

"They were about 3/4 of the way across the river when I arrived," Linville wrote in his report about the incident that occurred around 6 p.m.

Not concerned with his own safety, he took off his belt and jumped into the racing waters as the pair of boys seemed to be tiring and was close to the churning waters at the dam.

"I got the 12-year-old because both were struglling at that point and swam him to the shore," said Linville. He took the youth to his cruiser and laid him down. The 12-year-old began spitting water and was going in and out of consciousness the whole time Linville was carrying him up the hill.

"I was telling him to stay with me buddy, stay with me buddy as we ran up the hill," said Linville in an interview with Falmouth Outlook.

Once the ambulance crew arrived, the youth was conscious and was transported to Children's Hospital.

"I have to give it to the brother. He is the reason why the boy made it. He had a tight grip on him when I got to them," Linville said. He told the older brother that he had him and to get himself in. The 17-year-old brother was able to swim to safety once Linville took the younger brother from him.

Linville humbly downplayed his actions, "Anyone on Falmouth Police Department and Pendleton County Sheriff Office would have done the same thing. I was just at the right time and right place."