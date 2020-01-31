U. S. 27 scheduled to be widened but on hold as legislature works on budget

The long-awaited widening of U.S. 27 north of Butler is tentatively set with a letting date of July 24, 2020.

Nancy Wood, Public Information Officer of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 6, had previously told Falmouth Outlook that they were not planning a complete reconstruction as was originally to take place. This will not be similar to the reconstruction that occurred in Campbell County.

The spot improvement project was set to include:

* a redo of the intersection of U. S. 27 and Ky. 177 and an extended lane from this intersection to the truck climbing lane;

*a redo of the intersection of Boss Dunaway Road;

*a redo of the intersection of U. S. 27 and Plum Creek Road.

The original project was in the ballpark of $55 million but has been downsized to the $9 realm.

“Looking at the comments we received from the community, the traffic delays along the corridor, and the accident history, the scope of the project was adjusted to better meet these documented problems that are experienced along this route,” said Wood.

Presently, drivers are seeing utility work such as electric, cable, telephone and some some gas being done on the east side of the highway as preparation for the project is underway.