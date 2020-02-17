Tuesday school brings joy and Jesus to preschoolers for nearly 25 years

Tuesday mornings in most church buildings around the county are quiet places to reflect. Little activity happens except maybe a random meeting or a good cleaning up from the past Sunday; however, Grassy Creek Christian Church—a church, as its members often state, that is in the middle of nowhere--is electric with the voices and activity of preschoolers who are learning about routines, music, art, and Jesus.

The ministry is aptly called “Tuesday School,” and the church has served three-and four-year-olds for

close to 25 years now. During the course of two hours, the little ones sing and dance, hear a Bible story, make a craft that is related to the lesson, have a snack that begins with a prayer song of thanks that is sung in the tune of the old Superman movie theme, and participate in a playtime that can range from the outdoor play set to water slides to indoor activities in inclement weather.

Tim Monks, youth minister, and Kaylynn Alsip James head up the ministry with a host of volunteers.Monks shares their mission in this way. “We want to reach kids at a young age. We want them to know that this is who Jesus is; this is who God is.”

Over the years, the understanding of little ones has translated into their parents coming to understand the same. Even in its beginnings, Senior Minister Mike Flynn commented on how little ones would go home to their families and would insist on praying before their meals. This small act that the kids were taught at Tuesday school would encourage their parents to check out the church to find out what may be there for them.

Today, parents are ministered to directly. While the kids are participating in the school, the parents and grandparents are welcome to stay and enjoy coffee and breakfast and conversation with other adults or to run errands or to just enjoy some personal time, and they can do that because of the knowledge that their children are in a safe place with safe people who love their kids.

The ministry started when technology wasn’t as readily available, so old standards such as an in-house musician and reading Bible stories from a book were the manner of lesson delivery for many years. When Monks came into the picture, he had some learning to do, yes, but he also saw how the program could be modernized to help not only today’s kids engage more, but also how it could help volunteers feel a little less stress. Two years ago, they introduced videos to help make the lessons more interactive. They also use videos to help with the music.

“I learned how to play a little guitar to help with the music,” Monks says, “but with videos, no one has to play the music. We still do some guitar songs, but videos are what we mostly use.”

The changes have paid off—or at least something has helped. Monks acknowledges that the birth rates in the county dropped for a while, and that led to fewer and fewer kids coming to Tuesday School, but he has watched the program grow since he came; indeed, the ministry has grown exponentially since last year.

“We started with six or seven kids last year,” he remembers. “By the end of that year we had 15 kids. This year, we started off with 23 kids.”

Part of that may also be that Monks has become more comfortable serving the younger kids. He admits that he walked into the position being much more inclined toward the older kids. He has been learning to interact with the little guys since taking the position. “It takes a little more patience to bring the message to their level,” he admits.

The kids and the parents aren’t the only ones who receive the reward of that patience. Both he and James are encouraged throughout the year with what they see and by what parents share.

“The best is when I get videos of kids singing praise party songs and things like that at home,” Monks says. “I know it is carrying over like we hope.

“And the kids who open up. I have kids who didn’t say much to me walk up to me now on Sunday or at other times when they see me. I get to watch them come out of their shells, go from quiet to engaged, wandering to active. Usually, we see a huge developmental change after Christmas, especially.”

James enjoys similar rewards. “They know I know their names. They know who I am, and they will come to me here at Tuesday School or on Sunday to see me or to tell me if something is going on.”

Tuesday School starts after Labor Day and ends in April. The program follows the Pendleton County Schools calendar and is off on Tuesdays the school system is off, including snow days.