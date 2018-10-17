Stinson focused on the foundations of the city

Ron and Carla Stinson are an example of the family that Falmouth needs to move into the community.

After graduating from college, the geology major headed out west, talking to oil companies.

The oil industry crisis led to the field drying up, and that led him to education. With his wife as a teacher, he returned to college to get his teaching degree.

Their life together led them to move to Florida. Family decisions made the move back to this area the best choice for them. Hired by Grant County schools, they were looking for homes in the area and settled on the place on Maple Avenue they still call home.

After retiring from Pendleton County Schools, they have created Nan and Pap’s Country Primitives to satisfy his love of woodworking and provide some supplemental retirement income.

Having grown up on the west side of Indiana in a cornfield and having experienced life on the outskirts of Houston, he said, “We fell in love with Falmouth. It’s our Mayberry. That’s what we grew up with. Small, tight-knit community where you knew your neighbors.”

Stinson has spent the past year as mayor, and he says that he lets the department heads run their departments. He is there to support and to ask questions that helps him to understand.

“That has worked out fantastic. My police department is top-notch,” he saidwhile indicating that he has been learning more about what is going on in each department.

As far as city council, he sees the mayor role as one that disseminates information.

“Myself, Chrissy (O’Hara) and the lawyer are there to bring information to council to help explain the things that may need to be explained. They can then make an educated decisions,” he said.

His mayoral role came about with the impeachment of Elonda Hinson. Stinson was a councilmember who had a role in that impeachment.

“If you look back at that time, there were 17 things that were going on that led to the decision,” said Stinson about that case where six people had to unanimously agree.

While it only takes one charge to impeach, he pointed out that the council found guilt on 13 charges.

Future of Falmouth

“I would love to see every storefront filled with some unique shop. So, not only do you supply the needs of the locals but also pull in people to your city,” he said while mentioning small towns that have experienced growth.

Using Harlem Renaissance as an example, he explained that it had speculators who bought up property and then developed it, leading to rebirth of the Harlem district. He would like to see something akin to that grown for Falmouth.

“It takes money, and I appreciate those who are willing to tackle it. The city cannot offer a lot monetarily, but working with us, we can help,” he said.

The state and flood plain creates regulations that the city cannot do anything about, but if there is a problem, he said, “Come to us to work it out. People are here to work with you, not against you.”

Noting there are several vacant properties in the city, he explained what the city can do to develop these properties.

“My focus on is developing property that’s not in the flood plain, initially. If we get a resurgence there, it will spill over to other places” he said.

He mentioned the Klee property beside Dollar General Market as an example. He also listed other developments such as Autozone coming to the old Dollar Store , the vertical farm at the old Falmouth School Center. Also, Tony’s Steakhouse has recently sold, and the new owners are looking into renovating it by adding a restaurant. These are examples of economic growth for the community.

Utilities

“When it comes to our sewer system, we have so much fresh water getting into our system that it costs us more money to be processed through the sewage plant,” he said about the half a million plant the city has.

In a recent day, they had 1.7 million gallons of fresh which throws the city out of compliance with the state. That could lead to fines from the state. Stinson listed several things that are leading to the problem and that need to be addressed, some of which are on the private property of homeowners who may have clay pipes. That issue won’t be addressed till a problem arrives on the homeowners property and they have to address it.

He explained that the city is looking into a retention tank to help address the issue and keep the city in compliance.

When he first took the mantle as mayor, the city was looking at a potential $25,000 per day fine. Communicating with the state, he was able to negotiate it to a $3,000 fine.

He also explained that the council will be receiving a report that will give direction on what the city needs to do in prioritizing the needs.

Stinson said that the city has joined together with other similarly-sized municipalities to negotiate for lower electric rates. The lower rates mean “we will be able to control and stabilize our electric rates much more so than when we were with KU.”

He used an analogy to explain the care of our roads. “Roads are the icing on the cake. We have to bake the cake first.”

Because the city could be digging up roads for the improvements to water and sewage lines, roads will be put on hold till the cake is baked.

He discussed a purchase of a pump for a station that had been rented and was running several hours a day. They decided to invest in a new pump that was costly, but it runs only 45 minutes a day, saving the city funds.

There was a lesson learned from the rate increase in late July.

“The electric increase was coming from KU. From the water and sewer, we learned that doing it all at once, it really hurt the city as far as the customers,” he said while describing it was a perfect storm of events that led to the huge jumps in bills.

Revenue growth

“We have to keep in mind that the General Fund is tax money and is police, fire and city hall.

Concerning roads, he pointed out that they receive approximately $40,000 from the state, and they have to let it build up over years before they have the funds to redo the roads.

“Could we pave a lot? Sure, we could throw down some pavement, but look at our streets. They need to be milled, and it costs just as much to mill as it does to pave,” Stinson said.

Milling is taking off the amount that you are putting back on. It allows for better and proper drainage of roads.

While the city took the compensating rate to provide the same amount of funds this year as they had last year, Stinson pointed out that if you have a $100,000 home your bill would go up around four dollars.

With several new builds out of Cardinal Ridge and rental homes become single ownership, they are seeing the home ownership increase, which leads to an increase in taxes.

He used the analogy of buying an old house. You might want to slap some coats of paint on it to make it look better, but you have problems with the plumbing or electric. You have to fix that first.

Stinson sees fixing the foundation of the old home as vital for the future of Falmouth.

Drug Issue

“I have a police department now that I am extremely proud of. I gave the chief a task that I wanted him to do. He is in agreement with me and what he is working on,” he pointed out.

Stinson said he wants people to know the officers by first name and working on public relations.

With several experienced officers on staff, he noted Officer Mark McClurg who has had at least 11 felony drug arrests and is “doing a great job.”

“One of the steps we are taking is the VIPS program. The more eyes and ears you have out there, the more help, and the easier it is to combat it,” Stinson added.

He and his wife have gotten personally involved. They go over every week to Veterans Park to clean picnic tables. They also walk the park, looking for trash and needles.

He has the Code Enforcement Officer, Chris Pelle, visit the park every other day to make sure it is safe for residents.

“I can tell you that since I started in May, I have not found a needle,” he said. He started cleaning the park in May when the summer lunch program started. They have continued with Turner Ridge handing out food on Tuesdays.

“The gentleman who pick up the garbage indicated the park is being used more because the garbage has increased,” he said.

Stinson pushed the mindset with the officers that the more they know the citizens of Falmouth, the more they realize they are just people doing a job; in turn, they will likely be more willing to share information.

“I’m an open book, and I am very easy to find. I’m at city hall in the meetings. I’m working in my shop and people stop by to talk with me. I’d rather to talk with you face-to-face,” Stinson said about voters being able to discuss issues with him.

The complete video interview of Ron Stinson is available at www.falmouthoutlook.com as well as a growing list of video interviews with candidates in November 6 General Election.