Should Pendleton County become a Second Amendment sanctuary county?

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Democrat, announced he would pursue “common sense” gun control legislation now that the Democrats control both houses of the legislature. He mentioned universal background checks, banning the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, restoring the law that limits purchases to one gun a month, and a red flag law as reported by The Washington Post

Fox News reported that more than 100 Virginia cities and counties declared themselves gun sancturaries in response. It seems to be an apparent revolt against the state legislature’s proposals for new firearm restrictions.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins told his Board of Supervisors that he was taking matters into his own hands and deputizing residents if the state’s Democratic lawmakers pass strict gun control legislation. After making the vow, the panel unanimously agreed to declare the county as a “Second Amendment Constitutional County.”

“They will be properly vetted through a normal process,” he told Fox & Friends.

In response, Democratic Representative Donald McEachin said the governor may have “to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law.”

Virginia is not the only state that stricter gun control legislation is being proposed in the state legislature. WKYT reported that Democratic representative George Brown Jr. is the sponsor of House Bill 502. All co-sponsors of the bill are Democrats.

The bill has a number of requirements, some of which include banning guns on all college campuses, banning the sale of bump stocks, and allowing local governments to implement firearm regulations.

Over the weekend, newly elected Governor Andy Beshear, Democrat, called for legislation to help prevent Kentuckians who may be a harm to themselves or others from gaining access to guns. They are generally referred to as “red flag laws.”

Take Back Kentucky rose from the fear of Virginia’s actions, and it is a movement to declare Second Amendment sancturies throughout Kentucky.

Their Facebook page states “Our mission is to preserve the God-given rights that are recognized in the constitutions of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the United States of America.”

District Three Magistrate Darrin Gregg was the first to bring this movement to the attention to the Pendleton County Fiscal Court. He did so six weeks ago.

“When I look at a map, I see Kentucky and Virginia as twins. If they are going to do this in Virginia, they will try and do it in Kentucky,” said Gregg who first became aware of the actions in Virginia via the news media.

Representative Mark Hart released the following statement on Sunday evening:

“Our ability to defend our families, our homes, and our nation was so important to our founding fathers that they included it in the Bill of Rights,” Hart said. “I’m committed to preserving that right and will continue fighting to protect it.

“I don’t know a single member of the House Majority Caucus who supports this idea (of red flag laws). In fact, not only do we believe this approach violates our constitutional rights to bear arms and due process, but also there is no proof that this approach is even effective at limiting gun violence. We all know that we must do something about tragedies like the one at Marshall County High School; however, this approach certainly did nothing to stop the school shooting in Newtown, Conn. and that was one of the first states to adopt a red flag law.”

Hart and Senator Wil Schroder indicated to Falmouth Outlook that they both plan to be present at the Pendleton County Fiscal Court meeting when Pendleton County’s sanctuary status will be discussed.

“We’ve already seen Marshall and Harlan counties act to protect themselves from any possibility that our Second Amendment rights might be endangered. I think they’re sending a powerful message to the gun control lobby--that Kentuckians know that gun crimes aren’t going to stop with gun control laws because law-abiding citizens don’t commit crime,” Hart added. “I endorse the counties and local governments that are proactive and join us in the fight to protect our constitutional rights, especially our Second Amendment.”

Schroder told Falmouth Outlook in a text on Sunday evening, “I have and will always will stand up for Kentuckians’ Second Amendment rights in Frankfort.”

He did add that while there are bills to restrict gun rights of Kentuckians being filed, he does not expect them to be passed.

“Every year, legislators file numerous bills, many of which will never see the light of day. I do not expect any anti-gun bills to be voted on this coming session but can assure my constituents that I will always stand up and fight for their constitutional rights.”

While Beshear is the governor, the Republicans control both the House and Senate--a legislature that passed the Constitutional Carry law last session.

Judge David Fields, Republican, was unsure when the matter would make the fiscal court agenda but said, “I feel that the court will take some type of action on this. I personally do not support any type of restrictions on our Second Amendment rights and will convey that to our representatives on the state level to strike down any such bills that may.”

Before bringing the matter to the court, he wants to talk with County Attorney Stacey Sanning and with state offices that are closed over the holidays. “It’s a little harder to get what I think I may need.”

District 4 Magistrate Rick Mineer, Democrat, penned a letter to the editor that can be read on page 5.

District 2 Magistrate Josh Plummer, Republican, had posted on Facebook concerning the issue and said, “I have fielded about 100 private messages from concerned residents asking if and when Pendleton County was going to move forward on this. I am in favor and have advocated for the resolution. I want to add that is important for fiscal court look at this from all angles and not from the view of our own personal agendas.”

District 1 Magistrate Alan Whaley, Republican indicated that the court has not had the opportunity to discuss the issue but has had many folks indicate to him that they want Pendleton County to become a sanctuary countyt.

“I have yet to hear anyone who opposes it, and I myself am not opposed to the idea either,” he told the Outlook in a text on Monday.

While Kentucky is not yet moving towards the actions that Virginia is undertaking, Gregg sees a benefit to Pendleton County becoming a sanctuary.

“This is an extra little piece of insurance to leave the Second Amendment alone.”