Rocky tops Pendleton County in Democrat Governor primary

With just over 14 percent of registered Democrats and Republicans voting in the spring primary, the results in the Governor's race was not really close.

Rocky Adkins easily carried Pendleton County with 477 votes. Andy Beshear had 223, Adam Edelen 73 and Geoff Young just 44.

Matt Bevin carried Pendleton County with 357 votes over Robert Goforth with 215. William Woods had 54 and Ike Lawrence just 11 votes.

Pendleton County chose their State Senator Wil Schroder in his Republican primary for Attornery General. He received 496 votes to Daniel Cameron's 126.

For Secretary of State, Republican Michael Adams won the county with 189 votes with Andrew English closely behind with 170 votes. Carl Nett had 104 with Stephen Knipper with 102. Democrat Heather French Henry was dominating statewide and received 587 votes while none of her adversaries broke triple digits.

For Commissioner of Agriculture, present Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles easily won 488 to the 89 votes cast for Bill Polyniak. On the Democrat side, Robert Haley Conway beat Joe Trigg 466 to 226.

Michael Bowman received 483 votes in the Democrat primary for State Treasurer beating Josh Mers with 191 votes.