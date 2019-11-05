Republicans sweep elections in Pendleton County

Pendleton County choose the statewide Republican ticket in General Election while Tony Gillespie won the County Jailer race. With over 10,000 registered voters, 40 percent of the Pendleton Countians participated.

Gillespie, Republican, garnered 3,380 votes to Mike McDowell, Democrat, 739 votes. His vote total was the most of any candidate for any office on the ballot.

Governor Matt Bevin won the race in Pendleton County for the top seat with 2,547 votes to Andy Beshear's 1,502 and John Hicks, Libertarian, 92 votes. The statewide total has been a seesaw battle throughout the night and an official winner has yet to be determined. With 96.56% of the precincts reporting, NPR had Beshear with 687,014 votes or 49.39% and Bevin with 676,677 or 48.64%. John Hicks had 27,448 or 1.97%.

Secretary of State office went to Michael Adams in Pendleton County by a 2,448-1,637 margin over Heather French Henry who is from Maysville. Several media outlets have called this race for Adams.

In the Attorney General race, Daniel Cameron dominated Greg Stumbo, 2,894 to 1,151.

In Auditor of Public Accounts, incumbent Mike Harmon easily outlasted his two opponents with 2,745 votes to Sheri Donahue's 1,117 and Kyle Hugenberg, Libertarian, 131 votes. Media outlets have called this race for Harmon statewide.

In State Treasurer, Allison Ball garnered 2,906 votes to Michael Bowman's 1,109. Her race has also been called by several media outlets.

Ryan F. Quarles easily won the office of Agricultural Commissioner statewide while 2,852 Pendleton Countians voted for him. Robert Henry Bowman, Democrat, had 1,066 votes while Josh Gilpin, Libertarian. jad 1-9/

Paul Vanlandingham (76 votes) won an uncontested spot on Butler City Council while Luke Price (354 votes) won a similar seat on City of Falmouth Council.