Recanvas finds same totals for Pendleton County

At 9 a.m. this morning, per directions by Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Grimes based on request by Governor Matt Bevin, a recanvas of votes in the gubernatorial race between Bevin and apparent winner Andy Beshear commenced.

The procedure was straight forward as Sheriff Eddie Quinn read the totals from the tickets from each voting machine used at the voting precincts.

Linda Longworth and Darlene Faulkner separately recorded the amounts read and totaled for the county at the end.

The Pendleton County totals did not change from what was reported on election night. Bevin won the county and each district although Beshear won the state by less than 0.5 percent and an amount just over 5,000 votes.

Bevin's campaign and the Libertarian Party had representatives present to witness the recanvas.