Quinn to be proactive and build relationships

After a period of working with the sheriff’s office in the Pensacola area, Eddie Quinn longed to return home to Pendleton County. He returned to Pendleton County, and his career in law enforcement has led him to seek the position of Pendleton County Sheriff.

Upon returning, he joined the Falmouth Police Department for a couple years, and then moved over to the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office under present Sheriff Craig Peoples in 2005.

“I like Craig and I like Todd and I get along with them on a personal relationship, but I just didn’t care for how they did things on a professional level,” said Quinn about why he made the move to return to the Falmouth Police Department. Presently, he works with the Cynthiana Police Department.

“I love it down there, but it’s not home. This is where I want to be,” he said.

While in Florida, Quinn also was required to be trained in order to be employed in a correctional institute. While he was employed in that area, he was overseeing a block of approximately 24-30 inmates. That training and experience, along with a varied background in law enforcement, gives him a unique set of experiences for his candidacy.

One of the areas the next sheriff will continue to face is the funding and staffing of school resource officers for Pendleton County Schools.

“I love SRO’s, and I would like to have one for every school. But the funding is just not practical,” Quinn reluctantly admitted.

While expressing his fondness for the DARE program that used to be in Pendleton County schools, he mentioned the Explorers and the Citizens Police Academy that extends out to the VIPS (Volunteer in Police Services) program as programs that he would like to see in the county. Both programs would be designed to build on a positive relationship between residents and law enforcement.

It’s a relationship that is based on the standards that he would expect of his deputies and the reason why he has no problem in retaining the present sheriff’s staff if they work to his standards.

“People keep asking , ‘Who’s your chief deputy?’ But I am not going to announce that till after the election,” Quinn said. “I don’t want the residents of Pendleton County to vote for the chief deputy. I want them to vote for me.”

With his experience working in other communities, he stated, “Falmouth is no worse than Cynthiana, just to the south of us. Falmouth is a great community, but it has its drug problem.”

Having worked in law enforcement, he has an every day experience working on the drug problem. He also has had the classes that teach officers how to deal with the multiple facets of dealing with the drug issue.

Quinn spent two weeks in Lexington at the Tactical Officer School put on by Lexington Metro. He is also becoming a Certified Concealed Weapons Instructor.

“My first thing is to be proactive. Getting officers out, stopping cars, and getting drugs off the street is a big thing,” he said about what his plan is in battling the drugs in the county.

He listed some of the details of a successful drug task force in Cynthiana, and he wanted to get it or something similar into Pendleton County. He mentioned a drug interdiction team.

“US 27 is a major road that is being used to transport drugs throughout the state,” Quinn pointed out. This explains why his team would be focused on stopping cars suspected of carrying drugs.

“Ideally, response time would be under 30 minutes,” said Quinn about his expectation of his team being able to cover Pendleton County.

He did feel the schedule could be manipulated to provide more overlap and better coverage of the county.

“I don’t believe there should be 2-3 deputies working the day shift,” he added before pointing out that whoever is his chief deputy would be working second shift.

“I’m not going to be your typical sheriff. I’m going to be out on weekends and at night,” explained Quinn about what he sees as his role.

“I’m a proactive leader that expects my deputies to have conversations with the residents. People have approached me that in certain areas of the county. They cannot recall the last time they have seen a deputy sheriff in that area,” Quinn said about what voters could expect from a sheriff’s office led by him.

You can the entire in-depth video interview at www.falmouthoutlook.com. There is a growing list of video interviews with local community leaders that can also be viewed.