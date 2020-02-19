Program helps parents pay child support

When County Attorney Stacey Sanning took office and oversight of the County Attorney Child Support Agency, she knew that it would be an issue that she would have to focus.

“I was thinking of the victims and custiodial families when I started,” she said. “But I have realized that I am not just here to lock them up and throw away the key, but to help their child through helping them.”

She realized that if she could help someone change their lives with a job, the child support would come, but also several would see their lives changed with employment.

Working with the Kentucky Career Center, a partnership was created for unemployed parents who are delinquent on child support payments. By removing barriers to employment for hard-to-place job seekers through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Federal Bonding Program, parents are able to gain employment and fulfill child support requirements, reducing the chances of serving jail time.

The Federal Bonding Program allows employers to ensure their business against theft, forgery, larceny or embezzlement if they hire at-risk job seekers who cannot get private coverage. The bond covers the first six months of employment and has no deductible so there is no out-of-pocket expense for businesses that participate. Employers also can purchase continued coverage if the worker demonstrates job honesty.

With the help of committed employer partners and dedicated staff, along with the Federal Bonding Program, the KY Career Center is helping break the cycle for at-risk job-seeking parents in Pendleton County who fall behind on obligated child support payments.

For some parents who have not been paying, they have also not been communicating with Sanning’s office and gotten behind on their support.

She indicates that there is a list of businesses who are willing to help with those parents who are struggling to find employment because of a felony conviction, who have no car or who just got out of prison.

According to Sanning, there are several who have obtained jobs through the program and for some its their first in awhile.

When she talked about one case, the positive energy she spoke with was capitivating.

“I know of one young man in his mid-20s that is full of hope and excited about the new job. He is a new person when you talk with him. It benefits everybody--him, mom and child.

He had a drug problem but, starting as a dishwasher, he got “clean” and got a better job.

While Sanning knows the positives that the program brings, there are times that she has to choose the other route, too.

“We give them the opportunity, but at some point we do have to file criminal charges,” Sanning said.

“KCC’s comprehensive services have a major impact in our most rural Northern Kentucky counties,” said Correy Eimer, KY Career Center Operator. “Bringing these services to often underserved, rural areas creates positive outcomes for our region’s families and our workforce.”

For more information about the Kentucky Career Center’s work in Pendleton County as well as the Federal Bonding Program, visit https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/Locations.aspx, or contact Heather Mullins at hmullins@brightoncent er.com.