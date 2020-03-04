A Perfect Match: Teacher finds donor right down the hallway

Robin Reis and Jessica Murrell have a lot in common. Both are moms; both are teachers at Northern Elementary School; and they have matching tissues types which will soon allow them to share one more thing: a set of kidneys.

In March of 2018, Reis found out that her glomerular filtration rate was low. This test estimates how much blood passes through the tiny filters of the kidney each minute. These glomeruli, as these filters are called, filter waste from the blood.

“My family doctor called me in the evening on a Saturday night, so it was quite alarming,” Reis shared. “So of course, the first thing I do is get on the internet and start researching. ‘Oh, my gosh! What is this? What’s going on?’ She asked me some questions like, ‘Have you been taking a lot of Advil or...what have you been doing?” and I’m like, ‘Nothing! I don’t take anything.’ And she said, ‘Well, your number’s concerning. We’ll get you into the office and run some tests and see what’s going on.’

“That was the first inkling.”

This inkling led to exploratory surgery at Johns Hopkins. That is where she and her doctors found out what had happened to cause the damage that was not related to her genes, her lifestyle, or any disease.

“I had had problems in my late teens, early twenties with endometriosis, and it essentially grew around my kidneys and colon and caused some kidney damage. We think it stemmed from that.”

And that was just the beginning of the testing for Reis AND, as it turns out, for Murrell.

Murrell volunteered to partner up with Reis not long after she caught wind something was up, and that happened in the summer of that same year when they were both at a wedding. While her friendship with Reis as a colleague was an inspiration, she had personal experiences through the years that helped her arrive at her decision, too. Actually, she has always been one with a heart to help, she realizes.

“I was a weird child,” she confessed. “I can remember in church when I was little telling my mom, ‘We have to get so-and-so a pair of shoes. Did you see those shoes?” But my mom instilled that in me--always be worrying about others. Thank goodness, because now that is saving a life.”

That desire didn’t just return with Reis’s situation, either.

“I’ve always been on the organ donation list, and then I’ve always donated blood. And when my daughter was three, she had kidney surgery, too, so from the time she was three months to three years old, we were in and out of the hospital constantly. Then my husband and I decided that if we ever were able to help somebody, we would, because we watched those kids suffering. I don’t know how somebody could go there and not want to do something. So it all started there.

“So in June of 2018, friends of ours were getting married, and I had already heard some things that Robin was going through, but she hadn’t come out and told a lot of people. So we were talking about it at the wedding, and I just basically said, ‘I’m going to go get tested, and I’m going to give you a kidney,’ like everything’s just going to work out! You would not believe all the weird things that have happened since then that have just kind of fell into place.”

The testing started with tissue typing. While the two don’t share blood type--one is A negative and the other is A positive--that turns out to be a moot point because the blood is flushed form the donated kidney. The tissue is the important match in this transplant situation, but Murrell is quick to tell you that that test required 16 vials of blood. Multiple tests since then have, she laughs.

When the tissue typing came back as a match somewhere around a month later, Murrell received the call, but she waited to tell Reis to be sure her husband was on board with her decision.

“The next day, I come to school and she came into the room and I was showing her these shirts. I said, ‘We need to get these if we end up being a match because they’re so funny and cute,’ and then, I was like, ‘Because, you know, they called me yesterday, and I’m a match.’”

“And I lost it,” Reis admitted.

Murrell included that the whole process is secretive. The recipient of the organ does not know at any point what the donor’s test reveals. If the donor wanted to, he or she could say that the testing revealed that they were not a match, and the recipient never would know otherwise.

In the last round of testing, Murrell had a scare of her own because one test came back and it “wasn’t quite perfect,” she said. After a visit to a specialist, the concern was found to be nothing. Murrell immediately called her coordinator to tell her that the specialist was putting in the notes that cleared her. That was a Tuesday. Murrell’s coordinator called that Thursday, February 6, to tell her that she had been approved.

Reis, a reading intervention teacher, was in first grade and had not heard from her own coordinator when Murrell “hunted her down,” as she puts it.

Reis remembered, “She walked in, and I thought, ‘Hm. I wonder what Jessi wants.’ I don’t know what she said.”

Murrell interjected, “I think I just stood there and looked at you.”

“Yeah,” Reis confirmed. “I got up and walked over, and she started hugging me, and she’s like, ‘We’re good to go!’”

“And we cried again.”

The students are a little confused by the emotion, the teachers admit, but they know what is happening.

“The kids ask me how many days I have left, and then they ask, ‘Does Mrs. Murrell have that many days, too?’ I tell them to ask Mrs. Murrell because I’m not going to talk for her,” Reis laughed.

Murrell not only plans to work the day before surgery, March 3, but she will conduct STLP until 5 p.m. that day.

Reis confirmed she will be out the rest of the year because her body will take an extended time to adjust. Right now, she is grateful for the fact that she has avoided dialysis, but she says she is right at the brink. Another two points, and she would be going through the treatment.

Being moms, both are aware of the effects the process has had on their families. Murrell spoke of her husband’s support (“He said it is my body”), and of her daughter who is now 11.

“I don’t think she gets the full round of everything that’s happening, but she will.”

Reis confirmed that her family was really appreciative of the attitude and the act. “They can’t do enough. They want to bring her meals and pamper her a little bit,” she chuckled. “She’s going out of her way.”

They know that as hard as it is for their families to grasp, the same goes for those students they teach and encounter in the building. Murrell spoke of what she has encountered as the students have learned of the situation.

“They don’t get exactly what is happening now, but I hope some day they will remember and have that stick out in their minds because sometimes you would rather teach them something like this, a life lesson.”

Reis recalled, “We had Kindness Week the week of Valentine’s Day, and this is the ultimate act of kindness.”

And that kindness extends both ways. When Murrell began her journey, Reis was conceerned for one thing: Murrell’s daughter. Reis brought her daughter’s kidney situation up to Murrell early in the process. Murrell already had an answer: By the time her daughter might need a kidney, Murrell herself would be too old to give her one.

Murrell also holds to another fact. “I couldn’t do this without my faith. God is in control.”

When you ask them what outcomes they expect from all of this, Reis’s goal is simple. She expects a long, healthy life with a new kidney. Murrell expects Reis’s healing to take a while, but she has a strong hope for full healing.

In the process, they both have learned the value of life. Reis had an extra dose of that when her husband was involved in a bad accident a few years ago, and their bucket list has just gotten a little more urgent with this bump in the road.

But neither discounts the miracle that has been working out right in front of them over the past two years, and their friends and families recognize the Providential workings, as well. The staff across the district, but especially in Northern Elementary, have celebrated the event as they do holidays. They all feel the hope.

And they see the value in what is happening around them on a deeper level. Two dedicated teachers are much more than dedicated to the classroom; they are dedicated to those around them no matter who they are, if they are kids in need in a church building or a colleague down the hall.

Murrell’s husband made the statement that summarizes the value these two women hold. “It’s just one good woman helping another.”