Pendleton County tied to the Montana and Yellowstone National Park territory

Samuel Thomas Hauser, Jr. was born in Falmouth, KY on January 10, 1833. He was the son of Samuel T. and Mary Ann Kennett Hauser. Samuel, Sr. was an attorney in Pendleton County. Mary Ann was the daughter of William and Eupheme Graves Kennett.

The Hauser family lived in the block where the Falmouth firehouse is now located, the house having long been removed. Young Sam received his early education in the public schools.

Later, his education was overseen by his father and a cousin who had both graduated from Yale University. Hauser’s obituary indicates that he was also educated in Civil Engineering but did not elaborate further.

When he was 19, he went to work for the Kentucky Central Railroad. Samuel made his way to Missouri in 1854, where he was employed as an assistant engineer for the Missouri Pacific and then Northern Pacific Railways. He worked his way up to chief engineer on the Lexington-Sedalia Branch of the Northern Pacific Railroad. In 1862, he headed to Montana. He spent his first few months there prospecting for gold. This lead him down the Yellowstone River.

The Yellowstone Expedition of 1863:

On April 10, 1863, the agreement was signed that governed Hauser’s first expedition to Yellowstone. Initially, twenty-five men signed on to go to Yellowstone, but several ran into hostile Indians enroute to Rattlesnake Creek, the meeting point near Bannack, and were driven back. Hauser was among the fifteen who made the trip.

The party was in hopes of finding land somewhere along the Yellowstone River or along the Big Horn River, that was rich in placer gold. They started with ample equipment and supplies, and the first 400 miles of the journey were traveled with ease. The last 1200 miles took them completely around, what is today, Yellowstone National Park. It was made without shelter or even a change of clothing and on short rations.

When the party was 80 miles east of the mouth of the Shields River, a party of 30 Crow Indians came into their camp pretending to be friends. Once in camp, the Crow began to steal from the group and were ordered to leave. While in camp on the evening of May 12, Indians attacked them. One man was killed, one severely wounded (he killed himself the next morning), and several, including Hauser, were wounded.

In Granville Stuart’s book “Forty Years on the Frontier, all men were considered “experienced on the trail and with a thorough knowledge of Indians and Indian warfare”. It was reported that the party was outnumbered by the Indians five to one. At this point, they packed a little food and decided to leave Indian country the next morning, following a wagon trail along the Sweetwater River.

The next sixteen days were grueling. There was little grass for the horses. Game was hard to find, and the men had only a small ration of bread to eat. They were constantly on the watch for an Indian attack. Eventually the expedition came upon a wagon train and joined them for a few days. They made it to Bannack on June 22.

Eventually, Hauser’s trip paid off. Within a few years, he owned six silver mines and several coal mines. In time, he would also own several silver smelters, including the Territory’s first smelter located in Argenta.

The Washburn-Langford-Doane Party Expedition of 1870

In 1869, Nathaniel P. Langford began preparing for an expedition to the Yellowstone region in 1870. Its purpose was to improve, if possible, on a map of the region done earlier by Walter DeLacy. By August of 1870, he had a well-formed plan to explore the region. According to Langford’s account, Samuel Hauser reported to him that if he could find James Stuart and another man from the 1863 expedition, he would be willing to join Langford despite the rumors of hostile Indians. At that time there were eight men willing to make the trip. Stuart responded that eight wasn’t enough and the bare minimum needed was 15 but agreed to go anyway.

Henry Washburn, Surveyor General of the Montana Territory wrote Lt. Gustavus Doane, stationed at Fort Ellis and was instructed to, along with Hauser, contact General Hitchcock at St. Paul (MN) for an escort. An escort was provided, with Lt. Doane in charge. Washburn was chosen as the commander of the expedition. The party departed Helena, Montana Territory on August 17.

In his diary, Samuel Hauser reported: “considerable bother getting off—started 1 p.m.—3 packs off-within 300 yards—sent back for a second pack[er]—Left packers and Darkeys.” He stated the main party left about four in the afternoon. The next day it began to snow. By the 23rd, the snow had turned to rain.

On September 9, the group was busy moving fallen timbers and failed to miss Truman Everts. The next day, a search party was formed to hunt for him. Hauser was part of the search party. While searching, he and his partner were nearly lost themselves. Hauser was quoted in the press as believing Everts was killed by horse thieves in the area. (Everts was found alive nearly two and a half months after having gone missing, in case you’re curious.)

Marriage

In 1871, Sam married the former Ellen Farrar. Her first husband was his cousin, James White Kennett. The Kennett’s were divorced and had two children: Harry and Ann. Samuel and Ellen Farrar Kennett were married in St. Louis and after their marriage, she joined him in Montana Territory. They were the parents of two children: Ellen and Samuel Thomas III.

Banking & Other Business Interests

In 1865, Hauser joined with Nathaniel Langford to establish a bank in Virginia City. The following year, he established the First National Bank of Helena. Later, he also opened banks in Fort Benton, Missoula, and in Butte.

Hauser oversaw the building and expansion of railroads in Montana Territory. He also acquired large real estate holdings throughout the territory and was a rancher.

Politics

He was a Democrat and became the first territorial resident to be appointed Governor of Montana Territory. There had been six non-residents appointed prior. Hauser’s appointment was made by President Grover Cleveland on July 3, 1885 and he took the oath of office on July 14. During office, his business interests took up much of his time and his personal secretary was assigned many of his duties. As governor, he was an advocate of free silver. He favored removing the Indians to reservations and vetoed the establishment of a territorial insane asylum. To appease cattle interests in the territory, Hauser appointed a territorial veterinary surgeon. He resigned the governorship in December of 1886 with his last day being February 7, 1887 citing the need to devote more time to his business ventures.

Hauser Dam

In 1893, he suffered many financial setbacks due to the Panic of 1893 and was nearly ruined financially. In 1894, Hauser set out to recoup some of his losses by forming the Missouri River Power Company and winning the approval of Congress to build a dam. He had earlier financed a dam about eighteen miles upstream from this site known as the Canyon Ferry Dam. Hauser was interested in harnessing hydro-electricity for use in the mines and silver smelters.

By 1905, dam construction began on the Missouri River. The Hauser Dam, as it was named, was a steel dam built on masonry footings on top of gravel, with the ends of the dam anchored in bedrock on both sides of the river. The total cost of the dam, at that time, was $1.5 million. The dam was declared operational in February1907. In April of 1908, it failed after water pressure undermined the masonry footings. The first indication of a problem was when silt began running out from under the dam’s base near the powerhouse. Everyone working was safely evacuated before the dam gave way. Towns downstream were warned of flooding and were safely evacuated. Damage was estimated at $1 million. A second dam was constructed, and it opened in 1911.

Death

Samuel Thomas Hauser, after living a life making history, died on November 10, 1914 at his home in Helena, Montana at the age of eighty-one. He had not been in good health for some time.

Among the “firsts” attribute to him are, establishing the first bank in Montana, the first smelter in Montana, the first silver mill in Montana, and the first high power transmission line in the world, His friends described him as a “good man for Montana”. His accomplishments should make his home county proud.