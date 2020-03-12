Most Pendleton County churches are opening their doors on Sunday morning

During his morning update on the state of the COVID-19 virus, Governor Andy Beshear called for every church in the state to close its doors to worship on Sunday morning. Most churches in Pendleton County have indicated they will not close their doors as it stood on Wednesday but would be monitoring the situation and sanitizing their facilities leading up to Sunday morning.

"Business as usual," Abram Crozier of Trinity Southern Baptist messaged to Falmouth Outlook while issuing his respect to the governor and his office.

Evan Meyer, Senior Minister at Antioch Mills Christian Church, indicated that last Sunday that attendance was down maybe 40 percent but posted on Facebook they will be open.

"We trust you to use your own discretion and judgment regarding your attendance and participation"

Self-monitoring by members of their congregation seemed to be a consistent theme.

Falmouth Baptist Church plans to continue their regular schedule of services but Cohen Copeley noted, "Should there be a marked increase in the incidence or severity of coronavirus in our community, we will revisit our decision. Those who are ill are advised not to attend."

Deacon Eric Biddle of Second Twelve Mile in Peach Grove indicated it was discussed at a business meeting and they are having service on Sunday but "we are encouraging sick to stay home and people with concerns feel free to stay home."

They are also forgoing their meet and greet period and encouraging people to not shake hands hugs, etc.

Many churches indicated there will be cleaning going on before Sunday with Biddle indicating they will have hand sanitizr available in several locations.

Jason Anderson of Southern Hope Church of Christ, formerly Southside Church, said they too are having services and encouraging those sick to stay home. They did cancel their Wednesday night meal but not Bible study

Bob McClanahan shared on his Facebook page, "Do to air on the safety side of the big C19 virus. Eastside church of Christ will not have services this Sunday. We will determine week by week till this disease has run its course. Thank you for understanding."

Mike Flynn from Grassy Creek Christian Church texted, "WE believe that to gather in worship and prayer and remember our Lord through communion is the best response" to this troubling time in the country. .

He continued, "We differ in his (Beshear) idea to cancel worship servies."

Flynn added that individual members of the congregation would be making their own decision and encouraged tose that feel ill to stay home and do what is best for them.

Mt. Moriah has decided to cancel their Sunday services.

For those that cannot attend, there are several options for their worship viewing online.

Butler Baptist offers an online viewing of their services and Daryl Mullins indicating they will have their doors open but will not encourage handshaking and making sure sanitizer is available.

"Everything is cleaned and sanitized especially bathrooms and door handles and knobs," he said.

Crozier too pointed out that those who cannot attend or make the decision to forego worship can join along with Trinity with live streaming and the uploading on YouTube. "Our morning message each week will still be available to those who are sick or concerned and want to stay home.

We have reached out to Turner Ridge for their decision and will update this story as more information becomes available. Any church who has made a decision and wishes to share that decision can email news@falmouthoutlook.com.

Turner Ridge does broadcast their Sunday morning services via Facebook.

One church has decided to partially follow the recommendation of Beshear. While church will be held at 10:55 a.m, Sunday school, extra activities and the Saturday fun night have been called off.

Later on Wednesday, Beshear had a second press update to address his morning call for churches to shut their doors for Sunday services.

"People are going to have to understand that there is going to have to be some changes and disruptions in our daily lives," he said while point out that he was a person of deep faith and listing activities that his family was involved in.

"Again, I know it is hard but God gives us wisdom to address situations like this," he added while adding there are multiple ways to get the message out there.