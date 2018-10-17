McCann knows and wants to combat the drug problem

Brian McCann has had a long journey from graduating from Pendleton County High School in 1995 to seeking the Pendleton County Sheriff position, but it is a journey that he feels makes him uniquely qualified for the position.

After an injury in the military that led him down a dark road for eleven years, he credits the birth of his daughter to motivating him to turning his life around.

“Eleven years of hard core stuff that are people are going through today,” he said about his life’s journey that gives him an unique insight in helping and battling the drug issue facing the law enforcement agencies.

Wanting to help his community by running for sheriff in 2014, he realized he was not ready to seek that top spot. So, he went back to school and began a four-year trek to prepare him for his candidacy in 2018.

Beyond his experience with the fire department and search and rescue, he took a job at Grant County jail to understand that side of law enforcement.

He also worked in the mental health field for over four years, and he sees a tie between drug addiction and mental health issues.

“Most people don’t understand the relationship. A lot of people are hooked on drugs, but the problem is that they are suffering from depression,” he pointed out. “That has to be corrected for them to get clean.”

He has been personally involved in helping people overcome their addiction and depression through sponsorship programs and wants see them get help, if they are trafficking drugs he would mean business as sheriff.

“Everything you have done up to my election, you have a fresh start. You are doing drugs, I will help you. You are dealing drugs, this is your one and only warning; get out of Pendleton County. I will be coming for them,” he said, issuing a warning to those who are preying on individuals needing help to overcome an addiction.

McCann said Liam McCarthy, a California native who has extensive experience in drug task forces, will lead his efforts to combat drugs as sheriff. McCarthy will be at the Farm Bureau’s “Measure the Candidate” at 6:30 p.m. on October 18 at Pendleton County High School so that voters can meet them.

McCann sees the need to combat the drug issue by starting early, providing more opportunities for kids to learn of their negative effects.

He pointed out that there is new funding for school districts to provide for school resource officers, and while he agrees they are good for school districts to have, the school needs to seek funding through grants to fund the positions.

Citing an incident he recently witnessed of a Falmouth Police officer playing basketball with some kids, he said, “Kids need to know that police officer is there for them.”

It’s a scene he would like to see repeated under his leadership.

While admitting that arming school staff is a “tricky subject,” he wanted to study the information further before he took a definite stance on teachers having guns. He did point out that bringing guns to a situation can escalate it rather than de-escalate it. He cited his experience as a security guard where he could have been armed, but he would be bringing a gun to a non-gun scenario.

He would also support a K9 unit in the county, and indicated he has six dogs available and a person to train them if he is elected sheriff.

McCann has already talked with the constables in office, and he sees working with them to lead to an opportunity in freeing up time for his officers.

The constables can serve warrants. It would provide constables, who receive no funding, a source of revenue while allowing his staff to patrol and work cases.

He notes that Pendleton County is limited in budget and resources, he said, “It is what it is, and you are going to have to deal with what you got.”

But in regards to coverage of the county, he touched upon a point he had emphasized. “If you are dealing drugs, this is your one and only warning.”

It’s a warning that is clear. McCann wants to help the drug issue, but he has no problem going after those who are dealing drugs in Pendleton County.

You can the entire in-depth video interview at www.falmouthoutlook.com as well as a growing list of video interviews with local community leaders.