Magistrate wants focus on issues that affect the county

There have been some questions on my stance for the sanctuary county issue. I would like everyone to know that I am a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment, but what I don’t understand is why there is so much emphasis by the fiscal court to take this issue on. The resolution means nothing other than a symbolic jester. Our county has major issues that we need to be focusing on.

For example, the statistic that one out of every seven Pendleton County residents are on food stamps. We have a declining population that affects the tax base. When the tax base is lower, it affects the amount of county assistance the fiscal court can help with. This will have an impact on county services such as schools, roads, healthcare, etc. We just lost one of our major employers in the county, and that will have a significant effect on the payroll tax. We have many people standing in line to receive free food commodities each month. We have several citizens that don’t have access to public water lines that they are paying $60 for 1200 gallons.

These are some of the issues at hand that the decisions of the court directly have impact on and are areas the need to be a higher priority.

I feel that as an elected official of Pendleton county that we need to stay focused on issues that we can control. The 2nd amendment is out of our control as a court but not as an individual.

I fully support everyone to call their state senator and house member to inform them how you feel on this matter because they will have the vote that matters.