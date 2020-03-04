Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a police drone?

Recently, a Connecticut police department was able to use a police drone to locate a 62-year-old blind man that had wandered into the woods and been missing for 33 hours. It took only 30 minutes of searching via drone for the police to locate him. With the low temperatures and concern about hypothermia, police were concerned that time was ssential to a positive outcome.

If District 3 Magistrate Darrin Gregg has his way, the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services will have a similar resource on hand for handling these and other situations.

“It is a vital tool for any community as long as it is used in the proper manner,” Gregg said about why he is pushing for the county to purchase a drone.

He has brought it to the court’s attention at two separate meetings in 2020, and Judge Executive David Fields indicated they are gathering information on it.

Gregg told Falmouth Outlook that he sees it as a tool to catch people who are stealing items or to find those that might be lost. He also envisions situations that the road department could use it as well as the Property Value Administrators office.

But he was clear that it is to be used for official business.

“I want it recorded everytime it flies. It is not to be used for monkey business,” assured Gregg.

Pendleton County Sheriff Eddie Quinn indicated they have called upon Cynthiana Police Department to use their drone unit on several occassions.

“It would be extremely beneficial for all agencies in the county. There are numerous situations where it could be used,” said Quinn who listed benefits such as missing persons, searching of large areas and suspect apprehension.

Emergency Services Director Michael Moore echoed Gregg and Quinn.

“Its overhead, rapid, ground-covering capability provides real-time information and situational awareness that you just can’t get from ground level. It’s view from above would be extremely valuable to a variety of incidents and situations we deal with on a regular basis.”

During the Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, February 18, a discussion ensued concerning what laws law enforcement has to follow on usage of a Unmanned Aircraft Vehicle.

The website uavcoach.com indicates that there are three federal laws that government employees must follow including obtaining a Certificate of Authorization or operate under the FAA’s Part 107 rule.

Kentucky only has one statewide law concerning the use of drones in the state and it focuses on staying out of the airspace of local airports. He does establish that use of an UAS in a reckless manner would be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor a Class D feloney depending if the action causes a significant change of course or a serious disruption to the safe travel of an aircraft.

County Attorney Stacey Sanning replied in an email that the police agencies would be bound by the Fourth Amendment which the Supreme Court has interpreted privacy in your home only to apply to the curtilege.

She said, “Curtilege is the area directly outside and/or surrounding your home, roughly the area where a person might expect to be so close to the home as to be a part of it. Any area outside of the curtilege is not subject to Fourth Amendment protection.”

She further explained that it is “well established case law” and the reason why law enforcement can use helicopters and planes in searching for marijuana.

“The same rules would apply for drones as for any other overhead plane or helicopter, I would think,” she said via email.

In other caucus discussion, the fiscal court discussed the 2020 County Road Aid Agreement and began looking at rural secondary roads. Fields indicated that Chris Rice and Craig Moore with the state road department would be at the Tuesday, Feb. 25 court meeting.

The court also looked at several intersections off of U. S. 27 and the danger associated with them.

Fields shared with the court he had attended a meeting about road improvements to AA, and he suggested at the meeting that the section of AA where it is reducing from two lanes to a single lane at the end of New Hope Road is dangerous.

The court read through the Nuisance Ordinance and discussed wording, possible changes and possible additions as they look to strengthen it.

Magistrates Alan Whaley and Rick Mineer had met with Harrison County about the way they have set up an agreement between the cities and counties.

The court was receptive to getting Falmouth and Butler to join with them in creating a Code Enforcement Board to strengthen the nuisance ordinance in an attempt to “clean up” the county and protect property values.

Mineer emphasized, “We need to go through our ordinance and talk with the cities to see if they want to do something like this.”

Gregg added, “We need everyone to join and be on the same team.”

All ordinances for the county can be located at pendletoncounty.ky.gov and click on government than ordinance. The Nuisance ordinance is 1010.0/1010.1.

Fields proposed to the court to consider an ordinance mandating a host agreement with Rumpke.

The sheriff’s office is moving forward in buying a new pickup that had been included in their budget. The pickup was a cheaper option. Magistrate Josh Plummer was unable to attend the meeting.