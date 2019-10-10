Kuessner and Roseberry experiencing adventures around the world

After graduation from Morehead State University, Kelsey Kuessner moved from the comfy confines of her dad’s home in Peach Grove to the big city lights of Chicago.

From there, she got involved with a group called Under 30 Experiences and is traveling the world with her lifelong friend, Kendall Roseberry.

They are a group of 21-35-year-olds who love to travel and do adventure-based activities with trips all around the world.

Kuessner’s first venture was to the self-described “The Adventure Capital of the World,” New Zealand.

“It undoubtedly lives up to its title,” said the PCHS member of the Class of 2012. “It’s one of the only places you can find multiple forms of terrain on one island.”

The South island features coastal beaches, rainforests, farmlands, mountains, glaciers and more.

During her 10-day stay, the schedule was jam-packed with high energy activities including bungee jumping, skydiving, canyon swinging, whitewater rafting, glamping, mountain biking, and glacier climbing.

“Not too many other countries have that kind of diverse landscape,” she said about the country of her first adventure.

There is more to New Zealand than adventure. It also has a rich distinct culture.

“While we made the most of our time, we weren’t visiting solely to chase adrenaline,” said Kuessner.

They learned about the Maori culture, the indigenous people of New Zealand. They toured their nature reserve while the tribe performed ceremonial chants and served the group typical Maori cuisine.

The Under 30 Experience has community groups in cities all around the U.S. that meet up regularly to talk about the trips they’ve gone on and to plan new trips. The closest groups to Pendleton are an Ohio group and an Indianapolis group. Interested parties can gather more information at www.under30experiences.com.

“While I’ll always love and appreciate our Bluegrass State, I encourage everyone to take opportunities to step out of your comfort zone and experience the brilliant and vast world around us. There is so much to learn and live,” Kuessner encouragingly said.

Up next for the adventurer?

“Nothing firm but looking at Costa Rica or Bali,” said Kuessner.