Knights of Columbus announce annual fish fry

The local Knights of Columbus Council along with St. Francis Xavier Church will kick off their annual Lenten Fish Fry on Friday, February 28th. The event is held in the parish hall behind the church at 202 W. 2nd Street in Falmouth. It will continue every Friday through April 3rd. Service hours are from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

This annual event at St. Francis Xavier Church has become a local destination of sorts on spring Friday evenings. Everyone is welcome and many return weekly or set aside a particular Friday for a family or group dinner. Parking is limited behind the church, so most will opt for street parking or find a place at the courthouse square and walk over.

When you come to the St. X Fish Fry, don’t forget to bring an appetite! Folks who are regulars usually have their favorite among the main entrées of cod, fantail shrimp, crab cakes and chicken tenders. For the indecisive, there is a combo plate or the sampler.

Selections of sides can be another challenge. Regional favorites like green beans, stewed tomatoes and creamy coleslaw along with a traditional baked mac and cheese are some of the delicious options to complete your meal.

And don’t pass up dessert. It is included with any plate dinner and these choices can be just as confounding as they are satisfying.

Adult plate dinners begin at $12 and include choice of 2 sides, cole slaw or applesauce, hush puppies or bread, a beverage and dessert. Children ages 6 to 12 have a meal option for $6. One child 5 or under eats free with each adult dine-in meal. Fish sandwiches and a la carte items are available for those who may not want the full meal deal.

The fish fry is also a place to reconnect with friends and neighbors. A longtime patron remarked that he enjoys getting out of the house and socializing as much as his Friday “usual”, the fish on rye sandwich. No doubt the conversation and laughter across the tables is always lively.

For those who don’t have time to linger, fill out your order and go through the Carryout line. The Call Ahead Carry-Out at 859-322-9211 or 859-391-2168 allows you to skip the lines. The service crew will work to have your order filled and ready when you come for pick up.