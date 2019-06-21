Heilmans acquire Barnes Hardware & Lumber

A dream came true for Butler resident Tyler Heilman and his family last month with their acquisition of Barnes Hardware and Lumber. The longtime and well-known Falmouth business, which began in 1947, had been owned and operated by Becky Thomas and Marc Gilbert.

During the last several weeks, Heilman and his staff have put in long hours as they navigate through the early transitional stage, but he is certainly excited about the potential he feels the business can reach.

“This isn’t any typical store. It features a lot of avenues in being a hardware store, lumber yard, lawn and garden resource and a farm store,” said Heilman, who has known Thomas for most of his life as he attended her Sunday school class as a child. He is a graduate of Murray State University.

“There’s been a learning curve during the last month or so, everything from simply getting used to where things are in the store to getting familiar with the computer systems we have. But I’ve spent the most of my time trying to get to know names and faces of our customers. We’ve been pretty busy, and that’s a good thing,” Heilman added.

The business, which has been rebranded to “Heilman Hardware, Lumber and Farm Supply” will be undergoing some cosmetic changes that will include fresh paint and applying a new look to some things, but customers can also look forward to the arrival of several new items that will be incorporated into the store by the end of July. Heilman says he plans to tie in the new selection of inventory with a grand re-opening which will also take place in the coming weeks.

“My wife Chelsea and I attended a convention hosted by one of our suppliers, Do It Best, in Indianapolis last month and we purchased a lot of new inventory that I believe our customers will enjoy. We’re going to have an event here around the end of July, and we’ll be giving away free t-shirts as well as power tools and other items. We’ll also be grilling out, so I welcome everyone to stop by and say hello and get something to eat while taking a look at the new items we want to showcase,” Heilman said.

Heilman also mentioned his desire to emphasize and expand the farm side of the business while also welcoming any and all suggestions that customers may have. He said that just because an item may not be on his shelves doesn’t mean he can’t order it in. He also wants to let everyone know that they offer free in-county delivery and are also equipped to make further trips as well.

“A big part of what has made this business successful for over 70 years has been the close relationship between the owners, staff and customers. Our number one priority is customer satisfaction. We all want you to have a pleasant experience when you visit us. I want to maintain the small-town feel and comfort that comes with dealing with people that you know and trust. We’re not going to make any drastic changes here; we’re just going to put a new touch on the things and services that have always been available.”

One other area of emphasis that Heilman plans to tackle is a revamped pricing system that he wants to improve. He said he’s exploring a variety of options that will lower costs throughout the store and make his business that much more attractive to current to future customers.

“I look forward to meeting everyone going forward and encourage people to stop in and give us a chance. We want to do everything we can to make sure you have a great shopping experience.”

Heilman Hardware, Lumber and Farm Supply is located at 203 Rideway Avenue in Falmouth, their phone number is 859-654-8381, and they encourage everyone to check out their Facebook page. Their business hours are Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.