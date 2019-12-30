Gregg wanted Pendleton County to take lead on Second Amendment sanctuary

Magistrate Darrin Gregg raised the possibility of Pendleton County becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary County approximately six weeks ago. More recently, he attempted to have this issue placed on the agenda for the December 30th Special Court meeting but was unable to do so.

Magistrate Gregg, like many people in Kentucky, is very concerned about how the Governor and Legislature in Virginia are vowing to put very restrictive gun control measures in place by enacting new laws and threatening to utilize the National Guard to enforce them when local law enforcement refuses. “I realize this is Virginia we are talking about; however, our new governor is promoting gun control and endorsing ‘Red Flag Laws’. There have already been five or more gun control bills filed in the Kentucky General Assembly that violate our Second Amendment Rights. This has created a very real concern for me and others that believe in the Second Amendment.”

Magistrate Gregg is hoping Pendleton County will pass an ordinance declaring Pendleton County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. “I want Pendleton County to follow the lead of Marshall County, the first Kentucky County to do this”, stated Gregg. Gregg went on to explain, “This action will allow Pendleton County to stand with other Kentucky counties now considering this type of action to send a very powerful message to lawmakers in Frankfort that Kentucky don’t want this! We believe in our Second Amendment Rights!”

“I was hoping Pendleton County could take the lead on this and be the first county in our region to adopt this measure, thus the reason I wanted this on the agenda for the December 30th special meeting; however, I want to assure my constituents that this will be discussed at our next regular meeting in January and I will be prepared to act on a motion”, replied Gregg.