Gov. Bevin requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for 58 Ky. counties impacted by flooding

Gov. Matt Bevin last week sent a letter to President Donald Trump, requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 58 Kentucky counties that were impacted during a severe weather event in February and March. The system produced extended episodes of strong winds and torrential rain which caused flooding, flash flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

The weather system caused over $41 million in damages statewide, the majority of that related to highways, bridges, and utility infrastructure. Three Kentuckians lost their lives during this event, along with many minor injuries.

“This requested Presidential Disaster Declaration will provide nearly one half of Kentucky’s counties with federal assistance as they recover from widespread severe storms and flooding in recent weeks,” said Gov. Bevin. “The resiliency of the Commonwealth's communities is truly inspiring, and our hope is that this Declaration request will yield much-needed resources to assist local governments across the state in recovery efforts.”

“The Commonwealth has again been on the receiving end of another major flooding event,” said Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) director Michael Dossett. “We are hopeful for federal assistance to our cities and counties in their efforts to repair and restore infrastructure for our Commonwealth's communities.”

The following counties are included in this request: Ballard, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Fulton, Grant, Hancock, Harlan, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Livingston, Lyon, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McCreary, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, Russell, Simpson, Trigg, Union, Wayne, Webster, Whitley, and Wolfe.

Pendleton County Judge Executive David Fields indicated that the county has applied for funding to help aid the 11 slips they have on multiple county roads.

Since 2009, Kentucky has been granted 19 federally declared disasters as a result of severe weather and flooding events.

For more information on disasters and mitigation processes, please visit www.FEMA.gov.