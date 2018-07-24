Fiscal Court to consider two SRO's for school district

Pendleton County was no different as those in the community, teachers, school administrators and even students were concerned each day on walking into school to learn.

The concern grew when the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office and school administrators had to respond on threats made to Sharp Middle School by a former student attending Campbell County schools.

Former Anthony Strong developed a program to pro-vide and fund a second School Resource Officer for the district. SRO Jared Brewer would be full-time with main coverage of Pendleton County High School and Southern Elementary.

A rotation of deputy sheriffs would provide daily coverage for Sharp Middle School and Northern Elementary.

The plan was met with relief and appreciation and new Pendleton County Superintendent Joe Buerkley has worked with Pendleton County Sheriff Craig Peoples to develop a plan that would continue the two SRO’s.

The Memorandum of Understanding takes advan-tage of a new statue passed by the 2018 Kentucky Gen-eral Assembly that allows retired law enforcement to be hired as SRO’s in Ken-tucky school districts.

“The importance to hav-ing school resource officers can be overwhelming in the safety, security, protection to our schools students and staff and strong positive role model for our students from kindergarden through twelfth grade,” said Sheriff Craig Peoples, “A law enforcement officer will see more, hear more, and as a bond is built with the stu-dents from the elementary level to high school they will tell him more as to all differ-ent types of illegal activities that go on.”

According to the Memorandum of Understanding that was passed unanimously by the Pendleton County Board of Education, “The Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office will provide the Pend-leton County School District with two (2) school resource officers for the 2018-19 school year. In return, Pend-leton County Schools will provide funding in the amount of $65,000.00 to assist in covering the officer’s salary for the 2018-19 school year. The Pendleton County Fiscal Court will contribute $15,000.00 towards the offi-cer’s salaries for the 2018-19 school year.”

The SRO’s will work eight-hour days, Monday-Friday when school is in session. They are a law enforcement officer of the Pendle-ton County Sheriff’s Office and are not an agent or employee of the schools. But the two officers will not be available to the Sheriff’s office when school is not in session. They are strictly school resource officers.

The Pendleton County Fiscal Court will be considering approval of the memo at their meeting on Tuesday, July 24. It reduces their financial responsibility to providing a second SRO. There has been discussion among some magistrates on whether the fiscal court has a financial responsibility or should this be a school cost.

Pendleton County Judge Executive David Fields replied to an email on the SRO, “The two SRO is the school district decision. The court really hasn’t had much time to talk about it in length. The court had no part or was not consulted to be a part in creating the MOU that is it or will be presented to the school board.”

As an oversight agency of the Pendleton County Sher-iff’s Office, the Fiscal Court would need to approve any expenditures from the sher-iff’s budget.

Beyond coverage for the school days, the memo details additional security that can be provided by the two SRO’s or any deputy of the Sheriff’s office. Athletic events, dances, plays, etc, can hire the SRO’s or off-duty deputies at a rate of $35 per hour.

School board members were ecstatic about the prospect of continuing to provide two SRO’s.

Board member Cheri Griffin commented that the addition of a second resource officer is a win-win for the district, and that if we could eventually hire two more, it would make her even happi-er.

Board member Karen Delaney echoed Griffin’s feelings, saying that this is a step forward. She went on to say, “The school board, sheriff’s department, and fiscal court need to partner togeth-er to serve and protect our most precious resources. It is time to stop debating and step up to the plate. This is important.”

Originally, Pendleton County schools had received a COPS grant to fund the SRO position when it first started in the late 1990’s. That grant has not been available over the past decade with the school district and fiscal court bearing the cost of the SRO position.

“With school safety becoming more important, federal grants have become more open to being used for these purposes,” said Buerkley, “We are able to use a Title 4A grant to fund part of the position.”

If the fiscal court approves, the plan is to have present Deputy Sheriff Jared Brewer who is the SRO train the two new SRO’s as he is finishing out his contract.