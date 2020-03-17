First responders taking necessary safety steps

While the Governor Andy Beshear is calling for people to stay home, one group does not have that option. They have to respond and do their jobs despite the threat of a virus.

Those individuals are first responders and manning the ambulances, fire trucks, police cars, and other emergency vehicles. Despite their continued call to duty during this health scare, they are taking precautions to lessen the risk to them.

“We are following guidelines on what the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services and the Health Daprtment are putting out,” said Emergency Management Director Mike Moore.

Those procedures include a screening process when a resident may call 911.

“We ask callers if they have certain set of specific symptoms that may be related to the coronavirus, then informing EMS crews so that are aware and better prepared prior to arriving on the scene,” explained Moore.

Justin Neuby, Assistant Fire Chief of Northern Pendleton Fire Department said they are following the CDC recommendations as well as basic hygiene practices.

“We have protocols for infectious control which is standard for all agencies. But as far as for covid, we have increased situational awareness to follow protocols,” he said.

That includes many things according to Neuby.

It was a point echoed by Greg Pollard, Ambulance Director of Pendleton County Ambulance.

“Not really,” he said about whether they are making any special changes.

“I am picking up some extra supplies of gowns and masks that we’ve got through the state to help cover the shortfall that we cannot order online as normal channels,” he added.

When ambulance personnel respond to a call, Pollard indicated that residents may notice a different look depending on what dispatch tells them.

“They’ll have a mask for the patient and a mask and gowns for the crew and complete decontamination of the unit before it returns to service,” explained Pollard while pointing out that the hospital has to be notified that they are coming with a possible virus.

Falmouth Fire Chief David Marquardt sent out a mass text to his staff for everyone to use extra caution when dealing with victims.

“When respoonding to assist with lifting or setting up landing zone, I have asked Ambulance services to make sure they will provide firefighters with masks as needed when dealing with suspected patients,” he said.