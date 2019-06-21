Farmers' Market: from their home to your home

It’s that time of year where many start to get out and enjoy nature and what it has to offer from hiking to fishing. I like to spend time in my patch growing a few vegetables and tending them throughout the summer in hopes of a tasty return. Spring into summer also means my favorite business in Pendleton County is open. The Pendleton County Farmer’s Market is a regular stop of mine on Saturday mornings.

Early in the season, I purchase some fresh beets, green onions, and zucchini; then I gradually move to beans, corn, and potatoes and, of course, plenty of tomatoes; however, the Pendleton County Farmers’ Market is unique in that more than just produce is available from local producers.

It made me start thinking: how much do I really know about the Market and the producers who set up their wares every Saturday? So, over the summer, I will be exploring the market and talking with the individual members and share with you what all is available and what you are missing out on.

The Market is located on US 27 beside Heilman Hardware and is made up of 19 members in total. On a given Saturday, you will find any number of them set up, selling their goods. As mentioned earlier, produce is always available along with products such as wine, honey, syrup, jams, country eggs, houseplants, and homemade soaps and sundries. Another good way to keep up with events and items offered is to follow the Pendleton County Farmers’ Market Facebook page.

Time and technology have made the market more available to a broader audience now, but it wasn’t always that way. When I first started shopping at the market, it was located in the parking lot behind the El Paso, and at its start in the late 1980s, the market was located on the grounds of Southern Elementary. Jim (Louise) Pettit, John Wiggins, and Pendleton County Extension Agent Bob Jones played integral roles with the beginnings of the market. Later Bob and Loretta Gulick and Keith Herron also became involved with the startup market. This tradition has lasted over the years as some of those early members are still participating or have other family members involved such as Charley and Dorothy Herron as well as Jeff Pettit, who continues the family tradition while also serving as the current president of the organization.

Now that you know a little of the history behind the market, I hope you will take advantage of the products offered. The market is a valuable asset to our community and can only stay open as long as it is supported by consumers like you. Put away the can opener for a day or two and use some of the fresh products and homemade goods that are available right in our own town.

Pretty soon you will be able to smell that pot of green beans with some bacon fat cooking on the stove or slice a juicy red tomato to top off that plain old bologna sandwich. I did hear rumor this past weekend that cucumbers would be available starting on Saturday.

Current members Simon Sisters, Butler, KY (Vicki Simon & Becky Simon Boxall), Rose Hill Farm Winery, Butler, KY (Jenny & Chuck Beetz), Brett’s Backyard, Berry, KY (Jennifer Brett), River Song Farm, Falmouth, KY (Carol & John Krehbiel, Jr.), Double L Farms, Falmouth, KY (Martha & London Gosney), Crooked Hill Farm, Falmouth, KY (Louann Easley and Christian & Marissa Hamilton), Tucker Ridge Farm (Amanda Ginn), Bubbly Bee Soaps, Falmouth, KY (Beekee & Shawn Hayslette), Herron Farm, Falmouth, KY (Charley & Dorothy Herron), Catalpa Ridge, Falmouth, KY (Rich & Helen Holder), Paula Barnes and Dimitrios Iatrides, Krift Farms, Falmouth, KY (Amanda Moore & Larry Krift), Faith Acres Farm, Butler, KY (Jeff & Sara Pettit), Fairy Rose Farm, Falmouth, KY (Charlie & Rose Sinning), Rosemary, Vicky and Stephen Skeen, Falmouth, KY, Hildegard Farm, Falmouth, KY (Dan & Aubrey Schmidt), Maple View Farms, Berry, KY (Cameron & Elizabeth Courtney).