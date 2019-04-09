Falmouth City Councilman Stanley Love was a servant to the community

Stanley Love was a servant to Falmouth, a champion to Pendleton and a hero to the nation as a Vietnam War hero. He passed away on Saturday, April 6.

“My father loved Falmouth and Pendleton County, and he loved serving his friends, and family in many capacities. Rather it was his time as Northern Pendleton’s Fire Chief, or seated on the Falmouth City Council, his heart and soul was always to make his town a better and safer place for all,” said his son, Lonnie Love.

The resident of Falmouth served several terms on Falmouth City Council and held roles on numerous city and county committees. Always with one goal in mind.

“Stan was a special person who was dedicated to the city and was always questioning ‘Is this best for the city,’”said Falmouth Mayor Ron Stinson.

It was a point echoed by those that served with him.

“Stan truly loved Falmouth. He will be missed by the community,” said council member Joyce Carson.

Kentucky Representative Mark Hart worked with Love when he was Falmouth Mayor and Love was on council but also knew him since 1983 when he became friends with Love’s sons.

“Stan had a great heart and always strived to serve people. He served his country in Vietnam, he served his local community as a firefighter and an elected official. He was always worried about the other person and his community first,” said Hart.

“Stan had passion and heart for the city and his family. He was a rare breed and will be missed,” said April DeFalco who also served with Love as a council member and during her time as mayor of Falmouth.

She, too, knew him as a family member. Love was the father-in-law to DeFalco’s sister, Jan.

“He was always active helping a neighbor, friend or one of his grandchildren. Papaw always came to the rescue,” she said.

A point that his family emphasized.

“Dad was the father of seven children four boys and three girls. After his tour of Vietnam, and he was Honorably Discharged from the U. S. Army, he met and fell in love with our mom, who at the time already had four children from a previous marriage,” wrote Lonnie. “This is what I like to call part one of his character traits. When he fell in love with mom, he fell in love with her children too, and when they said “I do” 53 years ago, her children became his children.

“My father insisted people recognized them as ‘his’ children, he never consider them “step kids” and demanded others didn’t either. This was the beginning of The Love Family that we know of today.”

But his last name symbolized what was his best character trait and said by so many.

“I would like to say that “love” was his best character trait, love they say comes in all shapes and sizes. They also say love is an action word. When it came to putting love into action, Dad was second to none,” Lonnie said.

“There were times when our family finances where struggling, but dad made sure every child of his went to bed with a full stomach, and to school with proper clothing and supplies. His love extended to his neighbors as well. To us kids, we thought our neighbors where the ones on our street, but to my dad, his neighbor was anyone he passed that needed a little encouragement.

“Dad will be missed dearly, but we know he is rejoicing with his Heavenly Father, and all his family and friends that had gone before him.”