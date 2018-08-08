Falmouth City Council looking to give residents relief on utility rate increases

The Falmouth City Council met in special session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8 to hold a first reading of an ordinance to provide relief from the July increase of utility bills. You can view the full meeting under the video section at www.falmouthoutlook.com.

The ordinance, if passed, calls for residents to either receive a refund or a credit to their August bill in the amount of the increase of utilities in their July bill.

IT IS IMPORTANT to note that not all of the increase in a resident's bill from June to July will be refunded or credited. A portion of the increase in resident's bill was for increase usage of kWh in electricity or water/sewage increase. That portion will NOT be refunded.

The amount to be credited or refunded would ONLY be for the amount the 7/10's of a cent increase in electric and the 50 percent increase in water/sewage.

By law, there MUST be a second reading of the ordinance before council can vote on the issue. A special meeting is planned for Thursday, August 9 at 7 p.m. for the second reading and possible vote.

In addition, Mayor Ron Stinson provided to council a plan for consideration that will incrementally put the water/sewage increase into play. The plan would also lower the minimum bill from 2,000 gallons to 1,000 gallons.

He indicated that someone who is only using 500-600 gallons is having to pay for the entire 2,000 gallons charged in a minimum bill. The drop in the amount used would be a significant savings for residents that do not use more than 1,000 gallons.

This plan will be discussed in the regular Falmouth City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 14.