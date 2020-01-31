Falmouth City Council has choices to make in use of Klee Property

Seven or eight years ago, from Economic Development Director Bill Mitchell's best recollection, Falmouth City Council purchased the remainder of what is known as the Klee Property. This property sits at the southern end of town, and, according to Mitchell, it was the last piece of available property in the city that was out of the flood plain. At the time of purchase, the plan was to develop the property, but the city ran into difficulties politically when it attempted to do so.

In Fall 2019, the city made the last payment on the prime piece of property, and now Mitchell sees a city council that "...is motivated to do something with it."

Ron Stinson, Mayor of Falmouth, confirmed Mitchell's take on the council's desire to get moving on the property, and he is open to any possibilities. He also sees a city that is working on making long overdue reconstruction to its water and sewer systems. “As soon as we clear or get to a point where the sewer/water project is under construction, we will advertise for RFPSs—requests for proposals—from developers.”

Mitchell’s concern is simple as he works to get those RFPs underway. “I want council to be happy with what comes in there,” he explained. “The council makes the decisions; I am a vehicle to help get them what they want.”

While Stinson does not wish to define any opportunities for the property (he wants to leave all possibilities open), Mitchell admits his job is to consider the most viable options for the county. His role, he says, is to help guide the council to some of their best goals for the real estate, goals that reflect the needs of the county and the city. During the January 7 caucus of the Falmouth City Council, Mitchell will advise Council of their best options.

Mitchell is quick to tell you what needs to be considered. “We need to be working on commercial ventures and some sort of mixed housing for the property,” Mitchell believes. “My job is to educate the council on what the possibilities are. People live and work in Northern Kentucky.”

While he will advise the council, the lead for the action will fall on City Attorney Brandon Voelker due to the legal natures of developer contracts and city ordinance guidelines.

Mitchell explains how RFPs are handled. “We solicit developers by telling them what they can do. We give them the parameters on what streets and landscaping should be like. Those developers will come back with what they can give.

“We will get a number of proposals from developers. Some may say, 'I can guarantee these things, but I can't pay what you are asking,' and others will say, 'I can guarantee I can pay the price, but I can't guarantee that I can fulfill the parameters you are requesting.' At that point, the choice is up to council.

Mitchell’s dreams for the property go beyond commercial ventures such as manufacturing. While that has to be part of the package, he confirms, he also knows that Falmouth needs more housing options than it currently has.

“Seventy percent of our population is low-to-moderate income,” he states. “We need more quality mid-level housing for seniors, and we need quality mid-to-upper level housing for families. It isn’t good for any community to have housing stock that is either upper- or lower-level. We need a better mix for the community to thrive. We need to reflect the demographics of the community.”

Mitchell is clear. The process will be long and will involve social planning as well as economic planning, but in the end, the work will pay off with a better property tax income for the city with the hoped-for residential development and for a higher-quality community atmosphere, as well.

It won’t be easy. “We’re not a good market at this point. We have to entice developers and make it worth their while. We have to give and take to succeed.”

Mitchell plans to start calling for RFPs in the spring.