Ewenique Art Walk in Falmouth this Saturday
September 8, 2019 - 11:11am Falmouth1
Streets will be filled with vendors, artisans and patrons
The Fourth Annual Ewenique Art Walk will bring throngs of people to Shelby Street in Falmouth for crafters, performers and food artisans. It will be held from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 between Main and Maple Street. There will be an art auction at 5:30 p.m. in which local artists have been commissioned to paint a canvas incorporating sheep somewhere in their artwork. A kids paint party ($10) is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and an adult party ($15) at 7:30 p.m.