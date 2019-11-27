Double stabbing on Shelby Street in early morning hours

Kentucky State Police is investigating a double stabbing on Shelby Street in Falmouth in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 27.

According to KSP, two unidentified Hispanic males were involved in a verbal altercation when one made the decision to stab the other. During the tussle, the male who was stabbed first was able to take the knife away and stabbed back.

Both individuals were transported to area hospitals but their condition was unknown at this time.

Falmouth Police were also on scene and the incident is still under investigation.