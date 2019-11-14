Dietz breaks gender barrier in Sheriff office

Tish Dietz is a woman who wears many hats. She is, like so many other women, a wife, a mother, a daughter. She is also a law enforcement officer. Dietz has been in law enforcement for 12 years, and her path has led her straight to the Pendleton County Sheriff’s office where she is serving as the county’s first ever female deputy.

“I think it’s awesome,” she says of breaking this gender barrier.

But Deputy Dietz is doing more than breaking barriers. She is bringing more than a decade of experience to the sheriff’s department. She started her career in law enforcement as a guard at Campbell County jail. She served there for 9 years. For the last three years, she has been a bailiff for Kenton County; but when she heard that Sheriff Eddie Quinn was looking for deputies, she decided it was time for a change.

“I’ve been in the law enforcement field doing other things, and I felt like it was time to move to the road.”

She was hired this February and began her training at the Kentucky Police Academy in Richmond, where she will complete six months of training. The training program at the academy is rigorous to say the least.

Dietz says it is very structured, and based on her description that may be an understatement.

“A lot of the guys there are former military, and they say it is harder than boot camp,” she said.

The academy is physically and mentally demanding, and the best is expected of everyone there. It’s also clear at the academy that law enforcement is primarily a man’s field; Dietz was one of only two women in her class there.

Recently, Dietz has been on a brief hiatus from the academy while recuperating from an injury. During this time, she has been working with the sheriff’s department and learning the ropes. The change from city to a rural, country environment has been a big one, but she is enjoying it.

“I love the country setting,” she said. “I love the atmosphere. It’s beautiful, and the people are so respectful and friendly. Everyone always waves when you pass them of the road.”

She’s also quite fond of the animal members of the community, and carries dog biscuits in her pocket to share with some of the four-legged county residents she encounters.

Deputy Dietz says that the most rewarding part of her career in law enforcement is the feeling that she is serving her community, that she is making a difference. She is excited about the opportunities to be of service outside of regular law enforcement duties by means of some of the department’s community activities like “Cops and Kids” The sheriff’s department is currently raffling a Henry Lever Action .22 rifle to benefit their Cops and Kids program. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any one in the sheriff’s office, and the drawing will be held on December 14.

The sheriff’s department was also involved in the benefit ride for Miracle Point Playground. Sheriff Quinn had a hand in putting the ride together, and it took place on Saturday, October 19 at the Smoking Pig Tavern. Miracle Point Playground will be fully accessible and inclusive, so that physical limitations will not be a barrier enjoying playtime there. More information can be found at miraclepointplayground.org.

“I think people have taken notice that the department is getting involved in the community in new ways,” says Dietz, “It’s great to be a part of it.”

Dietz is excited to take on her new role as a deputy here in Pendleton County, and she has plenty of support as she takes on this new challenge. “My family is very supportive, especially my husband. He is 100% behind me.”

She’s also been getting a great deal of support from the sheriff’s department. “It feels like family,” she says, “I just love it.”