Dense fog leads to multi-vehicle accident
October 28, 2019 - 9:43am Falmouth1
By:
Keith Smith, Editor
Fog so thick that you could barely see 20 feet in front of you made road conditions dangerous on AA highway on Monday morning.
It was those conditions that a truck driver said contributed to the wreck. He could not see any approaching vehicles in the thick fog when he was pulling out onto AA from a side road. As a result, two pickups and a car hit the semi leading to its overturning.
Two people were transported by ambulance.
Kentucky State Police will be investigating and the road was expected to be closed for 3-5 hours.