Curfew comes to Butler

Mayor Greg McElfresh released a letter to the citizens of Butler on Wednesday, March 25 that included a curfew for all residents from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. each day. It is effective on Wednesday, March 25.

It reads, "No one should be out walking or playing from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following morning. This is in effect every day of the week. The City Park will also be closed and locked during these hours."

In addition, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult when walking around the City of Butler and again social distancing should be followed. No time period is given in this directive so it can be assumed to be for 24 hours per day.

McElfresh wrote that it was "for their protection and safety when playing outdoors, children should play in their own yard or the yard of their caregiver.

While the park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the city cannot guarantee the cleanliness of the playground equipment because the virus can live on these surfaces for several hours. The mayor employed visitors to the park to maintain the required social distancing while in the park for their protection.

Butler’s City Hall will remain closed to the public until the State of Emergency is lifted. Personnel will be in the office and accessible to the public by phone at 859-472-5015. The hours of operation will be 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Utility payments can be made several ways: 1: Online at https://pendletoncounty.ky.gov/Government/City/Pages/Butler.aspx; 2. By Phone at 859-472-5015; Secure dropbox located on the side of the building.

Mayor McElresh finished the letter saying, "We sincerely appreciate everything our citizens are doing to help out during this Covid-19 pandemic and hope and pray everyone stays safe and well. Remember to check on your neighbors.