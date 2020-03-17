County declared a state of emergency

The City of Falmouthannounced on their website that they would be closing their doors to the public during this time of concern for public health.

“The city is taking several steps in an effort to delay the emergence of the virus in our community,” it said.

They have canceled the council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17; city hall will be closed to the public through April 6; March disconnects have been waived at this time but will be expected to bring all accounts current before April 30.

Utlitly payments should be made online at www.cityoffalmouth.com or over the phone at 859-654-6937. Residents can also mail payments to 230 Main Street, Falmouth or via the secure drop box at city hall.

While the office will not be open to the public, the staff will be in the office working and taking calls.

The City of Butler took similar actions. Their April 6 meeting has been canceled; city hall willb be closed to the public through April 7 but personnel will be in the office and accessible by phone at 859-472-5015.

Utility payments can be made online at pendleton.ky.gov/Government/City/Pages/Butler.aspx; by phone at 859-472-5015 or secure drop box located at the side of the city hall building.

On Saturday, March 14, Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in Pendleton County. While the county has no coronavirus patients at this time, it is in response to the growing health impacts of COVID-19.

“The declaration is an administrative tool that can help facilitate access to funding and other resources, as well as centralize coordination of the county’s response efforts,” it read.

The Pendleton County Fiscal Court has canceled their caucus meeting for Tuesday, March 17.

Fields released a statement to Falmouth Outlook Monday afternoon in this constantly changing story.

“I made decision last Saturday 3-14-20 to file a Declamation for State of Emergency for Pendleton County, this puts our county and other entities of the county in a better position to be able to claim any emergency funding if and when it becomes available. Currently we are working on a plan of action if more restrictions come from the State or Federal governments.

Since Fields statement and Falmouth Outlook went to press on Monday evening, Governor Andy Beshear closed all government buildings to in-office service. You can still contact government offices via phone.

Please be attentive to your local news, our Website, Social media and adhere to any warnings that are issued. We urge groups to cancel any meetings at this time and adhere to the recommended social distancing of a minimal 6ft along with keeping up good hygiene practices.”

It is important to note as Falmouth Outlook goes to press on Monday, March 16 at 3:15 p.m., Pendleton County has NOT had a diagnosed case of the coronavirus but it is essential that residents be vigilant to protect themselves, others and the community.