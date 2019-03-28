Complete standings for Falmouth Outlook Bracket Challenge

With the major upsets staying away from the 2019 NCAA Mens Collegiate Basketball tournament, the standings of Falmouth Outlook’s bracket contest is bunched at the top. Most of the entries have their Final Four picks still intact. Who wins over the next weekend and makes a run to the last weekend will go a long way toward who separates themselves from the pack.

Tied for first place after the opening weekend at 270 points is Steven Clifford, Tina Louise Teegarden and Kim Dennie. Each has a different national champion.

Clifford has Duke winning it all with North Carolina, Gonzaga and Tennessee joining them in the Final Four. He was correct in 81 percent of his choices.

Teegarden has Virginia as the champion with Duke, Texas Tech, and North Carolina completing the Final Four. She was accurate in 83.3 percent of her picks.

Dennie stayed true to her blue blood and has Kentucky to cut down the nets. Joining them in the Final Four are Michigan State, Michigan and Tennessee. She too was accurate on 83.3 percent of her selections.

Teegarden and Dennie have the highest possible point total with 680 points. Clifford will max out at 660 if all of his picks from this point on are accurate.

Debra Allen is right behind the trio at 265. She has the Tom Izzo’s Spartans of Michigan State to hoist the trophy. Her Final Four is the same as Allen with Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee. She maxes out at a possible 675 points.

Twelve others are bunched at 260 and 255. It gives a total of 16 individuals within 15 points of the lead.

Among the 260 group is Randy Colvin who has North Carolina crowned as champions.

As far as the field, 37 entries have the Blue Devils crowned as champions followed by Kentucky with 16 and North Carolina with 7. Five people have Virginia redeeming themselves this year with the championship.

Three entries have Gonzaga and two have Florida State, Michigan or Michigan State.

Robin Mayes has LSU and April Jenkins has Iowa to claim the title.

According to the 32,276 possible outcomes deteremined by OfficePool, Dennie finishes in first 3,706 times or 11.3 percent.

Teegarden is the second likeliest champion with 8.5 percent of the outcomes. Allen and Zach James are third at 5.8 percent, and, interestingly, Barth Johnson stands tied in 47th place, but in 5.2 percent of the outcomes he is crowned the champion.