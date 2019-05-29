Chamber honors top students and teachers

Pendleton County Chamber of Commerce honors the best and brightest students and staff members each year at their annual awards banquet. The 2018-19 honorees were:

Northern Elementary Hannah Cahill is the daughter of Brian and Jill Cahill of Butler. She is finishing her 5th grade year and is looking forward to attending Phillip Sharp Middle School next year. She is a role model for all students by displaying her responsibility in accomplishing distinguished school work and her participation in other activities in and outside of school She always put forth her best effort and is often helping other students in class with their work. Hannah attends Plum Creek Christian Church and takes art lessons at Mrs. Valerie's Art Academy and participates in HisPins Archery program. She is a member of the Northern Elementary Future Problem Solving Team which placed 1st in the district and 2nd in the region this school year. She also tied for 2nd place in the district for the science written assessment. She participates in the Art Club in school and the Northern Elementary choir. She enjoys reading, art, science, and being outdoors with her dog, Daisy. In the future, she would like to become a meteorologist.

Southern Elementary Hannah O'Brien is age 10 born August 6, 2008 and the daughter of Bernard and Danielle O'Brien with an older brother, Logan. Throughout her career at Southern, she has been an active member of many clubs; among them, Academic team, STLP, Art Club, Chorus, and National Elementary Honor Society. With her academic team, she placed 1st in Composition and 4th in Arts and Humanities at both the district and regional levels. When at home, she spends most of her time lost in a book or spending time with her family. Her 5th grade teachers strongly believe that Hannah has met or exceeded all personal goals and/or academic criteria making her richly deserving of being recognized as the "Outstanding Student of the Year." She is an independent learner and takes her education very seriously. She is eager and enthusiastic about school and gives 100 percent on all work she completes. She sets high expectations for herself in every academic area and also sets a high standard of behavior in every social setting in which she finds herself. Hannah takes an active role in group settings and when necessary is capable of taking a leadership role within the classroom. She is a very positive role model and respects the diverse ideas and opinions of her peers.

Sharp Middle School Alyssa Turner has represented and presented for Sharp at KUNA for the past three years, participated in the Ky. Junior Historical Society, and helped take the Future Problem Solving team to Academic Team State for past three years. She has participated in activities with the gifted and talented art team as well as working with the county's Junior Champions also known as Adolescents Take Action to fight drug and alcohol abuse within Pendleton County. She enjoys performing in the local theater productions and was a member of the cast for "The Beverly Hillbillies" and "A Good Old Fashioned Big Family Christmas." Alyssa was selected 4th chair flute in the NKY Select Band in 2018 and 2nd chair flute in 2019. She participated in Honor Chair this year and enjoys participating in our school band and choir program. Alyssa is active in the community and shares her musical talent with the residents of the River Valley Nursing Home and the Mt. Auburn Apartments on a monthly basis. She has participated in community trash pick-ups, currently helping to create and sponsor the community quilt project and made posters and face painted to assist Walk for Life, held by New Hope Center. She volunteered to help painting and construction at her local church, worked VBS for Falmouth Wesleyan Church, been junior counselor to kids during camp time and served in the kitchen at Maysville Wesleyan Campground. She exceeded the expectations as a student, maintaining a 4.0 GPA all three years in middle school. She is always deeply engaged with class material and demonstrates positive leadership for her peers. Be it grades, effort, or teamwork, she finds opportunities to support and encourage her peers. These connections show the long-lasting influence of kindness and respect. She is an amazing student with demonstrated strength as a young scholar with a heart of humility and servitude.

PCHS Emilee Ammerman has shown great enthusiasm for leadership. She has participated and led in several extra-curricular activities including VP of FFA, President of FBLA, Secretary of NHS, and President of CATS Club. It is apparent that she can take a group of people and bring them together for the common good. A teacher said, "As a student in my classes, Emilee has demonstrated a love of learning and the level of commitment and dedication necessary to succeed in anything she puts her mind to. Through Emilee's four years in Pendleton County FFA Chapter, she has demonstrated true leadership. She has volunteered, participated in fundraisers, attended leadership trainings, and participated in team and individual contests that were all awarded superior ratings..." She has been part of Teen Court, held a part time job and maintained a 3.958 GPA. Emilee will take her leadership skills, bright disposition and positive work ethic and attend EKU. She is undecided as a major.

PC District Certified Employee Adam Hall has worked diligently for the betterment of PCHS since 2011 when he was hired as the college coach where he helped students not only envision post-secondary education, but he held them accountable for completing forms and meeting deadlines. He advocated for students at PCHS and was hired as a social studies teacher in 2013. He saw the full picture of kids needing academics, athletics and clubs. As a two-year member of PCHS School Based Decision Making council, he serves to ensure that all barriers are removed for students and we are giving students the tools they need for academic success and is looking forward to serving a third term. Adam works well with kids on ALL academic levels. The students in his classroom can always be observed with text in front of them, solving problems, and developing a product to show their understanding of a historical concept. He gives his time to develop students on days he could be off helping with ACT test prep and other community activities. He is the Senior Class Sponsor and in his own time organizes and leads trips to Europe in the summer.