Car fire briefly closes U. S. 27

A vehicle caught on fire at the top of Pendleton Hill on U. S. 27 just south of PCHS. Everyone was able to get out of the vehicle and were safe.

Passing motorists got caught watching the fire and not the vehicle in front of them. When that car braked, they ran into the back of the car resulting in a three-car accident. Everyone was okay according to police.

Falmouth Fire Department responded at approximately 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve to extinguish the car fire.