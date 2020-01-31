Can Ladycats meet expectations in 2020

The magical run by the Pendleton County Ladycats Fastpitch Softball team in 2019 captivated local sports fans while also generating plenty of buzz around the region and even the state.

The youthful but uber-talented squad made history by winning the school’s first district championship in two decades and clinched its first ever regional title to earn a spot in the KHSAA elite eight in Lexington. As folks eagerly await the start of next season (less than three months away) the one looming question on everyone’s mind is this: Can the Ladycats handle higher expectations and go even farther in 2020?

Pendleton County returns nearly its entire roster from last year and will add some new faces looking to make an impact on the varsity level. The biggest change will be at the top as new head coach Rob Coffey takes over after a successful stint at Highlands where he guided that program to several winning seasons and postseason glory.

Following their 26-win season, the Ladycats along with Coach Coffey know they won’t be sneaking up on anybody from now on. The program has transitioned from up-and-comer to frontrunner as evidenced by their recent preseason ranking by the Kentucky High School Softball Association. The Ladycats were ranked 22nd overall in the state, tops in the 10th region. There’s no doubt that added pressure will accompany this group as they look to create more history.

“This team has now moved from the hunter to the hunted,” Coach Coffey told Falmouth Outlook shortly after his hiring in November. “With success comes higher expectations, and these girls are going to have a target on their backs going forward. Teams will be looking to knock them off and it’ll be their job to show up and play their best everyday,” Coffey explained.

Pendleton County will rely heavily on its talented core led by Samantha and Olivia Verst, Raegan Carlisle, Kayley Bruener and

Maddy Musk to provide offensive firepower and leadership if the squad is to duplicate its accomplishments from last year. Collectively, the Ladycats displayed a poise and fearlessness well beyond their years and those same qualities should prove to be the deciding factors if they are to sustain success in 2020 and perhaps reach even greater heights.