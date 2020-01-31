Award winning youth fair focusing on what the crowds enjoy

The Pendleton County Youth Fair has been making major upgrades and changes since they purchased the fairgrounds from the Pendleton County School Systems. As a result, they were awarded by Kentucky Department of Agriculture as the Most Progressive Fair and All Kentucky Fair Award.

“It’s an honor to have our fair and county recognized at the state level. These awards confirm that PCYF is moving in the right direction. I’m proud of our team and their efforts to make the county fair better each year,” said Youth Fair Board President Michael Mann.

The fair received a $99,000 grant that they used to improve and renovate the grounds and buildings in 2019.

“This year, we will be focusing on what has worked and the crowds enjoy,” said Mann. That includes demolition derbies, tractor pulls and adding a horse show.

Fair week will be July 25 through August 1, but other community events are sprinkled throughout the year. Battle of Bluegrass Pulling Series Truck and Tractor Pull is scheduled for May 9, Charlie Peoples Memorial Horse Show is on tap for July 18, and they are working on a rodeo in June, but they are still waiting on a date confirmation.

The expansion of events is right in line with what they wish to do after they purchased the fairgrounds.