Armor USA creating more than 30 jobs in Boone County

Gov. Matt Bevin announced today specialty printing materials manufacturer Armor USA Inc. plans to add 36 jobs with a $3.3 million expansion of its facility in Boone County.

“Manufacturing excellence continues to be a hallmark of Kentucky’s economy, and this investment is further proof of the tremendous growth we are seeing throughout our state,” Gov. Bevin said. “Armor USA Inc. will significantly increase its workforce with this move, providing strong opportunities for Kentuckians in the process. The company has served Northern Kentucky well for the past two decades, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”

The expansion will add 32,000 square feet of office and storage space, increasing the facility’s total footprint to more than 113,000 square feet. It will also free up room in the current facility to expand manufacturing and logistics capabilities. Company leaders expect to increase production by more than 60 percent between 2020 and 2030 as a result of the expansion, allowing Armor to extend its market presence.

“Armor USA has been a proud member of the Kentucky business community for 20 years,” said Randy Culman, Armor USA vice president of finance and administration. “The incentives provided by the state will allow us to continue our growth initiatives and achieve our aggressive targets for market share in the Americas.”

Armor USA manufactures and sells thermal-transfer ribbons used for printing variable information onto labels and packaging. The company grew from eight team members in 1999 to 87 today, nearly 60 of whom are Kentucky residents. The company is a subsidiary of France-based ARMOR, an international manufacturer with nearly a century of experience in printing and coating technologies.

Sen. John Schickel, of Union, said the project holds great potential.

“For nearly two decades, Armor USA Inc. has been advancing the global market in Northern Kentucky,” Sen. Schickel said. “I am hopeful this expansion project will encourage future development and afford new manufacturing career opportunities for Kentuckians.”

Rep. Diane St. Onge, of Fort Wright, said the project stands as an example of Kentucky’s strong business climate helping create new opportunities in the manufacturing sector.

“Pro-business policies are helping Kentucky lead the way when it comes to attracting new manufacturing jobs,” Rep. St. Onge said. “I’m excited to see Armor USA expand their existing operation in Boone County and create 36 new jobs, and look forward to working with them to continue growing Northern Kentucky’s manufacturing sector.”

Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore said the company has been an important contributor to the county.

“Armor USA has been a significant member of the Boone County community for the past 20 years, and their success has had a considerable impact on the vitality of our region,” Judge-Executive Moore said. “We congratulate them on their expansion and wish them continued success.”

Bob Heil, chairman of the board for the Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation, said this expansion demonstrates the strength and importance of the region’s manufacturing sector.

“Manufacturing continues to be a vital part of the Northern Kentucky economy and the success of companies like Armor USA is a testament to the reason why many manufacturing companies choose Northern Kentucky for their operations,” Heil said.

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Thursday preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $250,000 through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.

In addition, Armor USA can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

