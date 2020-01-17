2010s review from Falmouth Outlook

2010 Darling International a leading provider of rendering, recycling and recovery solutions to the nation’s food industry, finalizes purchase of Griffin Industries valued at approximately $840 million.

PCRO has another radio station and its Pendleton County Radio Online available 365, 24/7. “We love our county as much as we love to broadcast.”

J. Robert Yost retires and Ronald Fentress named interim superintendent while BOE begins a search for new superintendent.

Forty-three percent of registered voters exercised their freedome and Henry Bertram wins fourth term as Judge Executive, Mark Hart was selected as Falmouth Mayor, Donnie Spencer became Butler mayor. Pendleton sent Katie Stine back to Ky Senate while they chose Tim Fairfield for Representative but Tom McKee won the district seat.

The 35,000 square foot Pendleton County Justice Center was dedicated and opened. It houses the district, circuit and family courtrooms.

Brandon Godman, Pendleton County’s most famous fiddler, returned to play at Wool Festival.

Jim Crawford was born in PC and named Outstanding Commonwealth’s Attorney in Kentucky.

PCHS juniors outscore the state on the ACT.

Kennadi Mayer and Nate Gosney won Kentucky County Fair Little Miss and Mister pageant. Nate son of Mark and Tracy Gosney. Kennadi daughter of Eric and Lisa Mayer.

Falmouth Outlook was running TV guide sections.

Michele Hamilton chosen information technologist of the year at APCO International conference.

Pendleton County Search and Rescue rescued a woman from flooded waters. She was sitting on top of their van on Hwy 177.

Daniel Keith Gabbard guilty of wanton murder and sentenced for 20 years in death of Commonwealth Attorney Doug Wright. Gabbard was operating a semi-truck on US 27 when he crossed over the center line and hit Wright’s vehicle head on. Jim Crawford said, “The legacy of this case is that drinking and driving is never the answer.”

Crawford was named Outstanding Commonwealth’s Attorney.

2011 Scott Wolfe received award for making 109 fire runs in the year.

Mt. Moriah Christian Church celebrates 100 years.

PCHS Marching band in Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear inauguration parade

American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life recognized PC Relay for Life of the year for NKY region.

Donna Wood sentenced to 6 ½ years in federal prison for embezzlement and has to pay restitution of $1,821,685.45.

Falmouth bell tower dedicated to Walter and Virgilene Moore, longtime city council members.

Duckers Woods subdivision and Rumpke landfill was on an episode of The History Channel’s Modern Marvels for “The war on stink” exploring the science behind controlling odors.

Rose Hill harvested 3 tons of grapes on the 4-acre vineyard located on Ky 17.

Fundraisers to benefit Brianna Woods who was seriously injured in car accident. Zumbathon raised $1,700 and $4,656 at Edwardos buffet and fundraiser.

Larry Lee walked away from Falmouth Rest Home and two weeks later, two deer hunters found his body on banks of Licking River.

Lots of administrative changes in PC schools. Anthony Strong, super; Dorothy Dennie, principal Sharp; Dietrich, principal PCHS; Joe Buerkley, principal Southern; Gary Dearborn AD.

Mark Perkins robs United Ky Bank for $250 and was arrested by Sheriff Craig Peoples. Bank Manager Jim Lafollette had followed Perkins out to parking lot and asked him to return the money.

Former Pendleton County resident Daniel Paynter pleads guilty of murdering his wife Lori Ross Paynter in 2002 when they lived on US 27 near Butler. Sentenced 18 years to life.

Dan Woodhead honored for 50 years of service for Falmouth Rotary Club.

Donation from the sisters late Virgiline Ritter Moore and Lucille Ritter Abernathy left to Riverside Cemetery Board was used for the new black fencing and brick pillars

The Bank of Ky purchases United Ky Bank

Local children’s author Missy Utz Taylor read her book “Sneaky Snake” at Small World Development Center.

Phyllis Kelsch retires after 38 ½ years for students of PC

Owen Collins published book “Bloody but Unbowed

Possible tornado does damage across Mullins Rd.

Eighty-five dogs, puppies and 8 cats taken from building on Mountjoy Street owned by Carletta Chaney.

Robert Huck receives Eagle Scout badge.

NJROTC participates in Reds Opening Day parade.

2012 Tornado hits Peach Grove area on Friday, March 2 (March 6 and 13 photo) Bill and Becky Howell had house in 1997 flood and home in tornado.

Randi Rering receives life saving liver transplant.

Wool Fest chosen as best annual festival in state by Kentucky Living readers.

Tom McKee announced a 4-lane highway for US 27 out of Campbell COutny to butler. Supposed to be completed this summer.

Spencer and Morgan Bay participated at prestigious Interlochen Arts Camp in Michigan.

Scott Allen named KSP Dry Ridge Post 6 Trooper of the Year.

Shoemaker Town Bridge gets upgrade to carry 20 tons.

Donnie Spencer resigns as Butler mayor as he and his wife purchases home outside of city limits.

City of Falmouth spent several meetings discussing the development of the Klee property.

Darryl Ammerman takes over as Rotarian President using the gavel used by his grandfather Carl “Pinky” Frazer.

Fiscal court approved resolution for sale of Bedford House in Falmouth for rehabilitation, preservation and purchase to Western Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation of Salt Lake City Utah.

New Pendleton County Public Library is opened.

A six-foot-tall one hundred year old tombstone of Pendleton County’s Wilson family who was enslaved in Va and Ky was put back into place by Peoples Funeral Home after Brandon Wilson organized and cleaned up the gravesite.

A public forum was held as solutions to silting problems at Kincaid Lake state Park was sought.

City of Falmouth agrees with Cox Construction and Dollar General Store to pay for portion ($30,000) of street to GDS and they would drop their restrictions on what the rest of the property could be developed. City purchased 38.5 acres for $275,000 and Cox Construction the remaining five acres for $325,000. New DGS store to employee 50 people.

Bass Webb murder trial was moved to Falmouth from Harrison County. He had pled guilty to a 50-year term to avoid a death sentence. But at his Aug 15 court appearance, he withdrew his guilty plea. At a Sept 19 court appearance, he withdrew his withdrawal. Judge Jay Delaney sentenced him to 50 years.

Adam White was outside playing at Southern Elementary when he became very tired and laid down. Classmates were unable to wake him and his teacher, Lori Fookes, and school nurse, Cindy Wanstrath, administered CPR until ambulance arrived.

Verizon Wireless reaches 4G speed in PC

New Bridge on KY 22 exited Falmouth east is opened.

2013 Falmouth man Charles Luke sentenced to 17 years in prison for fetal homicide, wanton endangerment and drunken driving. He broadsided a vehicle on Alexandria Pike while pulling out from Green Acres bar parking lot.

Forum held on Bluegrass Pipeline was held to discuss the joint proposal of Williams Companies Inc and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. It would carry natural gas liquids from gas drilling operations in Ohio, PA and WV. Fiscal Court adopted resolution with grave concerns on the project.

Pendleton County Harm Reduction Center is opened and offers prescriptions for nasal naloxone overdose prevention kits.

Christina Layton Gora chosen as Mrs. Kentucky 2014.

Cassie Elfers was sentenced to one year in jail for an improper relationship with a Pendleton county student. She was former volleyball coach.

Local Rumpke driver Jackie Thomas helped police nab two juvenile carjackers while four-year-old child slept in the car.

Community forum was held to address the heroin epidemic locally.

Taylor Zumwalt becomes first PCHS student to receive Commonwealth diploma.

City of Falmouth addresses the issue of chicken farming within city limits.

Dr. Albert Miller shared his life during the Holocaust with PCHS students.

Forty people were arrested by KSP, PC Sheriff and Falmouth Police Dept on drug charges resulting from a three-month investigation.

Detectives dig at Rumpke Landfill for slain Walton teen who was killed and dismembered by three individuals.

2014 David Fields elected Judge Exec. Greg McElfresh Butler mayor, Elonda Hinson as Falmouth mayor.

Historical marker for Alvin Mountjoy Cabin dedicated.

Teresa Rick was in the car with her son Jacob Locknane when she swerved to miss a deer and the vehicle left the roadway and plunged down 30 feet embankment into a creek. The water was almost up to the top of the vehicle tires. With no cell phone service and an unsuccessful attempt to climb up the embankment, she got back to the passenger side of her car and held her son till emergency personnel eventually arrived 8 hours after the accident occurred.

Todd Dennie chosen as Kentucky Deputy Sheriff of the Year.

Falmouth Outlook launched website.

Brothers by New Pastime Theater and plan to renovate it and rename to Flood Light Theater. Falmouth City council approved a six-month utility cost waiver for Camerin and Sebastian Ernst as they renovate the theater.

Craig Peoples highlighted as an “Everyday Hero” by advocating prevention of suicide in honor of his son’s death.

Falmouth Council discusses with Bill Mitchell, Economic Director, about talking with developers about the Klee Property

Gateway College begins to offer classes at Falmouth School Center.

Fiscal Court approves a resolution that authorized the application for a Community Development Block Grant that will lead to constructing a new 6,195 square foot ambulance quarters that will be out of the 500-year flood plan on Hwy 330. It will fund 34% of the project cost with the remaining 66% funded through bond and cash funds. Total cost is $1.4 million.

Mysterious woman in black passes through Pendleton County. Elizabeth Pole said she was born in Alabama but her family moved to an Islamic country where she was kidnapped at a young age. She made her way back home to Alabama.

Haven Wolfe crowned Miss Pre-Teen United States.

Courtney Moore became the first student representative for the PC Board of Education.

Grandson Brandon Wilson and Grandfather Harrison Wilson II receive degrees from UK where grandfather had been denied entrance in 1946.

Larry Browning faced 49 counts of not disposition of animal carcasses within 48 hours and 15 counts of cruelty to animals second degree.

Nine-month investigation by PC Sheriff Office led to 14 drug arrests.

Lonnie Gregg retires from Wyatts after 40 years.

2015 Tornado touched down near Bethel Lane and Hwy 17 north of Falmouth city limits and classifed as an EF-1.

Former Falmouth Police Chief Mark Posey received three years of probation on his three year sentence for multiple charges. Attorney General had uncovered that Posey had taken $500

Board of Eduction gives Superintendent Anthony Strong an unanimous accomplished evaluation.

Billie Jo Chaplin retires after 30 years with Pendleton County Schools.

Board of Education remained quiet to request from KEA to show support for current and retired teachers over the state legislature not funding the pension system.

Vacant house on Park Street was destroyed by fire.

Matthew Best had filed an open records request on the financial reporting of the Festival Committee that was not promptly answered by City of Falmouth. City Attorney Michael Duncan complied with the request that was given to the previous administration and of which he indicated he was uninformed.

Best also questioned use of city funds to Duncan for a legal matter involving Mayor Elonda Hinson. Duncan indicated it was not a personal litigation issue but representation for an ethics code violation that has been dismissed.

Hinson fired longtime city clerk/treasurer, Terry England. He had served under seven mayors and planned to retire in January, 2016.

The Smoking Pig on U.S. 27 opened under ownership of Jennifer Thornton.

City of Falmouth created a code enforcement officer in a 4-3 vote where Mayor Elonda Hinson had to break a tie.

Paint our Town grant provides funds for scenic murals.

Tammy Spicer started the Feeding the Kids program to provide food to the Pendleton County youth.

Greg and Samantha Dennison took advantage of 3-D printing technology to provide a left hand for their son, Luke.

Fiscal court approves syringe access program to combat spread of HIV/Aids and Hepatitis C by needle sharing.

Thaxton’s Canoe Trails and Paddlings was on the cover of Kentucky Living.

Ronica Hutchison named National Ambassador for Harvard IOP. she is a student at University of Louisville.

Sherri Brooks reeled in a 42 pound, 50 inch flathead catfish at Kincaid Lake State Park.

Grace Lustenberg selected for Craft Academy inaugural class at Morehead State University.

Bennie Johnson was hired as Falmouth Police Chief.

School board considered eliminating district administrative position. The proposal failed by 2-2 vote.

Falmouth Mayor Elonda Hnson fired city attorney Henry “Skip” Watson because “she did not trust him.”

Falmouth Rotary celebrates 90th anniversary.

Charles “Tinker” Marquardt retires after 38 years of service.

Kurt Belcher’s time on the Amazing Race came to an end when he and his partner, Bergen Olson, were eliminated.

Courtside Apartments on Main Street was condemned when a chimney collasped.

Fiscal court approved funding grant for new ambulance quarters.

Debbie Dennie retired from Falmouth Outlook after 33 years. Neil Belcher was named Falmouth Outlook publisher and Jackie Vaughn was promoted to news editor.

Henry Bertram retired after 16 years as Judge Executive.

2016 KRT pleads case to purchase Falmouth School Center but Board Attorney said the decision is up to Kentucky Department of Education.

Fiscal Court hires Michael Duncan upon request of Brian Thompson in regards to the pending appeal to disallow Richard Tate business operation in Ducker Woods in Butler.

Melinda’s Wholesale Primitives owned by Richard and Melinda Tate was shutdown by Pendleton County Planning and Zoning because it was a commercial business operating in a residential area.

City of Butler awarded $1,959,021 for water and sewer improvements.

Mark Hart was elected 78th Kentucky State Representative and will be the first Pendleton County resident to serve in Kentucky legislature in 54 years. He is also first registered Republican to ever serve in legislature from Pendleton County.

Four new members, Alex Carson, Sebastian Ernst, Amy Beckett-Hurst, Amy Hitch, joined two returning members, Ron Stinson and April DeFalco, to the Falmouth City Council.

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for opening of new ambulance quarters on Hwy 330.

Thirteen days after she walked out of the NKY Living Center in Falmouth, Sarah Strunk was found at the point on the Licking River alive and well.

Steel guitar star Chuck Rich was enshrined into the NKY Music Legends Hall of Fame at Tower Park in Ft. Thomas.

County signs agreement with AirEvac to provide membership to residents of the county. One of their helicopters landed at midfield at Veterans Field to present the game ball.

Greg Spaulding named Falmouth Police Chief.

Pendleton County Tourism Council hosted the first annual Ewe-nique Art Walk on Shelby Street in downtown Falmouth to showcase local talent.

Brett Price cast as extra in John Travolta film, The Life and Death of John Gotti.

New Hope Center, a pregnancy center offering free services of those facing an unplanned pregnancy opened on Shelby Street.

A train derailment of 76 loaded cars and 49 empty cars derailed near the crossing at Woodsone Road and Park Street. It was hauling hazardous material and other chemicals and caused an evacuation of Southern Elementary and parts of Falmouth.

River cleanup of the Main Licking River netted over 1,200 pounds of trash.

Welding program graduates first class prepared for a career in the high demand field.

Julie Lambert received a kidney from her niece Leslie Owens.

Punkyville was featured on “Commonwealth Curiousities? on KET.

The Ark located in Grant County welcomed its first visitors.

Falmouth City Council makes Festival Committee an official board among accusations and counter accusations. At one point, a Falmouth police officer attending the meeting was forced to intervene and ask everyone to be professional.

Kelsey Jo Knight is spending a year in Kom, Ghana as a volunteer with AgriCorp.

Benny Johnson fired as Falmouth Police Chief by Mayor Elonda Hinson. The department had been down to three police officers and Hinson assured residents it was not to be disbanded.

Historic Bethel Church was torn down after standing for 137 years. A tornado in December of 2015 proved too much for the landmark.

Falmouth City Council audit was presented and stated that all financial reporting was good but that there was a lack of control over financial reporting.

Plum Creek Christian Church was honored with the Friend of Education Award from KSBA for extending its minisry to aid Penaleton County Schools.

The search for Tara Turner ended in tragedy as her body was found in Snag Creek by the Ohio River. She had been missing for a month. To this date, no one has been held responsible for her death.

Michael Laws named Outstanding Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Tragedy struck the home of B-105 radio personality Duke Hamilton and his wife Barbara Wilmes when it was destroyed by fire.

Three Rivers Health Department offers needle exchange program to offset transferring of blood borne illnesses.

2017 Pendleton County Superintendent Anthony Strong announced his retirement at the end of the school year.

Bryana Gallegos and Parker Wilson participated in program at Pearl Harbor in memory of the fallen.

Michael Duncon stepped down as Falmouth city attorney.

Dennis Howard was in a disagreement with his son, Vernon Howard, and at some point the dad shot his son in the foot.

David Bay had sold the two BB’s stores early in the year and finished out the year with a purchase of Pendleton Country Club. A club that his father, Bob, helped start.

Local residents traveled to Texas to provide aid for those victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Falmouth City Council impeached and removed Mayor Elonda Hinson from office. The council found her guilty on 12 of the 17 charges. She filed a lawsuit but it has remained inactive for over a year. Councilman Ron Stinson chose as Falmouth mayor by 3-2 vote to finish out her term.

Wool Fest celebrates 35th anniversary.

Hammer Strength donates $50,000 worth of equipment to PCHS.

Ewenique Art Walk doubles in size from its inaugural year.

River cleanup removes 28,000 plus tires

Ashley Himes named to NKU Board of Regents.

Nathan Derico was hired as new director for Camp Northward.

Total solar eclipse capitvated the community and caused school to be cancelled among parents fear of children staring at the eclipse on the bus ride home.

Drug raid shook the community as Todd Ramsey Falmouth Water Supervisor is arrested for trafficking. Also arrested is Noah Simmons, Howard Russell and Daniel Poe. Greg Sydnor would be arrested in this conspiracy to traffic drugs in Pendleton County.

Honey Hll Farms provided a donkey to Zach Cozart via Joey Votto for Cozart being named to the All Star Game.

After two days of meetings and testimony, the Planning and Zoning commission ruled that the Tates with Melinda’s Primitives were operating outside of the zoning rules.

Joyce Sowder’s dog Charlie alerted her that the house was on fire, saving her life.

KRT celebrates 35 years of bringing the sights and sounds of Broadway to Kentucky.

Chapel of Praise Assembly of God destroyed by fire.

2018 Greg Sydnor received a 360 month sentence for role in drug consipiracy ring. Other members of the ring who received sentences were Todd Ramsey with a 120 month sentence, Sterling Cole, Jr with a 157 month sentence. Nathienal L. Hughes release date is September, 2020 and Howard B. Russell in February 2027.

Pendleton County Youth Fair received a $99,000 grant to make improvement to the Fairgrounds that they had purchased earlier in the year from the school system.

Republicans grasp control of the county with David Fields returning as Judge Executive, Alan Whaley, Josh Plummer and Darrin Gregg as magistrates with only Rick Mineer as the only Democrat on Fiscal Court. Stacey Sanning was elected as County Attorney and Eddie Quinn as Sheriff. Democrats elected were Rita Spencer as County Clerk, Mike Redden as Circuit Clerk and John Steele as Property Value Administrator.

Republicans Mark Hart, Representative, and Wil Schroder, Senator were elected to return to the legislature in Frankfort.

Ron Stinson easily won as Falmouth Mayor while Greg McElfresh will return as Butler Mayor.

Falmouth City Council had two new members in David Klaber and Shannon Johnson. They join returning members: Joyce Carson (who had replaced her son Alex), Amy Hurst, Amy Hitch and Stan Love.

Butler City Council members elected were Gerald McElfresh, Bonita Bonar, Terry Bush, Maosn Taylor and Pat Taylor.

In a raucous meeting that led to the resignation of member Philis Wait, the Falmouth City Council said “no” to privatizing trash pickup.

Because of financial issues, Kenton Fire District cut ambulance services to a portion of northwest Pendleton County.

Falmouth police officers are manned with cameras.

Mike Moore named Ky. Emergency Management Director of the Year.

Jeff Bush is trying to rehab Butler by rehabbing one house at a time.

It was announced that an exclusive playground dubbed Miracle Point Playground would be coming to the athletic park. It will allow familes with special needs children to play together.

Trent Moeves works with the Navy’s Blue Angels to bring out best in everyone.

Members of the Pendleton County Ambulance Board told the fiscal court they did not have enough funds to make the June bond payment.

Lori Tristan was charged with over 200 charges when over 400 pigs were found in poor living conditions on her farm.

Pendleton County native Darla Spaulding and her family’s story was told in movie Beautifully Broken.

Fiscal court, sheriff’s office and school district agree on terms to provide two school resource officers for the school year.

Removal of decorations from Riverside Cemetery upset loved ones and fanned an investigation by Sheriff Craig Peoples whose son’s gravesite also had decorations removed. The Ky. Attorney General appointed Brad Vaughn of Cynthiana as special prosecutor. He has yet to issue a ruling, nor has he met with Peoples on the investigation and return phone calls from Falmouth Outlook.

Pendleton County classroom teachers were surprised when they received $100 from an anonymous donor. The story went nationwide and Lisa Arnold’s photo was picked up by People Magazine.

Falmouth residents were shocked when they opened up their utility bills in August. The hot weather, extra days in the billing cycle and rate increases by Falmouth City Council led to an increase in bills. The council would later provide some relief by breaking the increases up over months.

TLC’s Four Weddings broadcast a wedding held at Dawn Wood’s Southern Ties, LLC.

Board of Education chairperson Shawn Mills Nordheim resigned after an issue with her primary residence that allowed her to be eligibel to serve in a Pendleton County elected office was raised by Falmouth Outlook.

Joe Buerkley returns as Pendleton County Schools Superintendent.

Falmouth Outlook changed its look with a new masthead and named Keith Smith as news editor.

School board heard experts on school safety and delayed any decision on arming the staff in response to school shootings.

Veritgrow is planning on turning Falmouth School Center into a vertical garden and agricultural centerpiece for the community.

KRT purchased a property on Main Street and announced plans to renovate the old movie theater into a permanent home.

Wildcat basketball star Cody Sullivan looked down the barrell of a gun drawn on him by Charles Bruener Jr. who had broken into his home, pistol whipped his stepmother Cherie Sullivan and eventually stole his truck.

A threat to Sharp Middle School was handled quickly by Pendleton County Sheriff’s office and school system. No students were ever in immediate danger from the threat over social media from a former Pendleton County student who was attending Campbell County Middle School.

Tony Dietrich IV earned his American Eagle Scout honors.

William Andrew Engle stole a hearse from Peoples Funeral Home and took it north on a ride till the tires were blown out by flattening sticks in Campbell County.

Falmouth City Council looked to take action to remove blighted property from the city limits.

Former Falmouth Outlook news editor Jackie Vaughn was arrested on drug charges for trafficking heroin and fentanyl.

India Trimble pieced a quilt for charity at Quad Across Nations. It brought $31,000.

Taylor Zumwalt worked with hair stylists to defeat domestic violence.

Turner Ridge Open Hands Ministry opens the hearts of Falmouth residents by filling the stomachs with meals each Tuesday evening.

Amber Beebe was appointed to the Pendleton County Board of Education.

Parents of Pendleton County students heard about their child’s digital tattoos.

2019 John Steele named outstanding Ky. PVA.

Lydia Gosney was part of a Kentucky’s Livestock Judging team that was named the national champion at the North American International Livestock Exposition.

Four local youths were successful at the All American Quarter Horse Congress. Courtney Peoples and Lacey Lightning finished in fifth in Level 1 Youth Pole Bending; Makenna Dawson on FBCOMETSLITTLEPEPPY was the Reserve Champion in Youth Pole Bending; Holly Bowman and Chics Richochet was third in Level 1 Youth Pole Bending; and Macie Peoples and Tumbleweed Rancher was 15th in Level 1 Barrel Racing.

Tony Gillespie was named acting jailer and then elected to continue as jailer after Ken Kells passed awy.

City of Falmouth receives a million dollars for water and sewer project.

The Pendleton County Ambulance District had a tumultous year as they had a shortfall that required a $50,000 injection of revenue from fiscal court; had to cut ALS services and reduce to one truck for portions of each month from July to November; had two new board members appointed to the board from fiscal court; saw several employees and director leave because of decisions being made; and had numerous procedural missteps in the legal manner to make decisions, conduct business and set agenda items. By December, revenues were up, Greg Pollard had been hired as director and 24/7 two trucks providing ALS services were back in service.

Trish Dietz became the first female Deputy Sheriff in Pendleton County history.

Stacey Sanning was not only the first Republican to serve as County Attorney but also the first female to assume the top legal position in the county.

An oversight on franchise tax collection by the County Clerk’s and Sheriff’s office led to thousands of dollars in revenue to not be sent to the ambulance district.

Collegiate Football legend John Ayers Merritt was honored by having the U. S. 27 bridge in his name.

Emergency personnel came together to save a youth’s live from a submerged vehicle at the Kincaid Lake State Park boat ramp.

Farmers Market will have a permanent home on Woodson Road in Falmouth.

A suspicious package delivered to Fifth Third shut down U. S. 27 for hours before it was detonated.

Ky Traveling Vietnam War Wall visited Falmout during July 4 activities.

Robert Baker was struggling in the Licking River waters by the dam and was pulled from it by his brother, Dalton, and Falmouth officer Steven Linville.

Forensic students from Towson University was at Kincaid looking for clues to the body of Randy Lee Sellers.

Falmouth Councilperson Stan Love passed away.

Shawn Richie indicated for murder in death of Chris Powell. He had shot Powell with a high power pellet gun. Chris Harris indicted for actions he took after the death. Jason Wallace was arrested and charged but grand jury refuse to indict him.

Fiscal Court moved forward on a recreational trails grant to make improvements at the athletic park including paving of parking lots.

Lonnie Gregg retired after 49 years of officiating basketball and other youth sports.

Spencer Bay was part of a collaborate musical effort with American composer David Allen Miller that was nomimated for a Grammy. The album “Ruggles, Stucky and Harbison: Orchestral Works” did not win the Grammy.

Ross Shively unveiled his plans for the Falmouth School Center and a vertical garden.

David “Wig” Jenkins finished second in Custom Compact Class at Cincinnati’s Calvacade of Customs event with his 1965 White Volkswagon Beetle.