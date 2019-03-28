Is 200,000 miles beyond the safety limit for a county vehicle?

The Pendleton County Fiscal Court magistrates and acting Pendleton County jailer Tony Gillespie discussed what should be the mileage limitations of the vehicles in the Jailer’s fleet before they are replaced. The discussion, which took place at the Tuesday, March 12, regularly scheduled meeting, lasted for over an hour but had also been the subject at previous fiscal court meetings.

Gillespie had asked the court to approve the purchase of a new SUV at a cost of $30,099. The cost was included in the jailer’s budget.

District IV Magistrate Rick Mineer raised a concern that vehicles are being removed out at 150,000 miles. He felt that they should be in service till 200,000 miles.

“I am concerned that we are starting a trend that cars are being taken out too early,” he said.

He explained that the court provides excellent routine maintenance on all of the vehicles and the average citizens are easily driving their cars to 200,000 miles.

Presently, the jailer’s office is making an average of 2-3 trips per week to Campbell County Detention Center for court appearances. They are also traveling long distances a few times a month to pick up prisoners.

Prestonburg was one example of long trips they have had to make to pick up a prisoner for a court appearance. It is 148 miles one way, according to Apple Maps.

There are four vehicles presently being used--a Ford Explorer with 57,000 miles, a 2010 SUV with 125,000 miles and a 2013 SUV with 154,000 miles.

The 2013 SUV would be moved to the spare vehicle with purchase of a new SUV. The vehicle presently being used as the spare vehicle is a Crown Victoria. It does not have the full cage protection as do the other vehicles and, with over 150,000 miles, it would be surplused and sold, according to the discussion during the meeting.

The discussion centered around whether 150,000 miles is the appropriate mark for rotation of vehicles out of service or should it be 200,000.

Gillespie cited safety concerns of transporting prisoners in a vehicle with high mileage. One concern is that the alternator could go out and leave him stranded alongside the road with prisoners.

“We transport prisoners who have stabbed someone and who are facing life in prison. I don’t want to be broken down in that siuation,” Gillespie stated. He further explained that just recently, he had a female inmate who tried to strangle herself with the seat belt.

“(Over 150,000) is too many miles for the people I haul,” he told the court.

Mineer proposed that the new vehicle be bought and be used only for long trips while the vehicles with high mileage soak up the miles running to and from Campbell County.

It is 35 mile one-way trip from Falmouth to the Campbell County Detention Center. With one appearance to court, that is a 70-mile trip.

With Circuit Court, District Court and Family Court, it can be multiple vehicles having to transport passengers.

The jailer also has a van to use for transporting prisoners for court appearances. Usually, the van will not hold all of the individuals who need to appear in court, and one of the other vehicles has to be used.

In addition, anyone arrested between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday are transported to Campbell County Detention Center by the jailer staff.

It was estimated that the two main vehicles add 25,000 miles per year to their odometers. Presently, the SUV has 57,000 miles and the 2013 SUV has 154,000 miles.

“I do understand your fears on breaking down on a long trip over the highways in the mountains where you might not have cell service, but from here to Campbell County, you have service everywhere and would have police reacting quickly to a call for help,” said Mineer. He further suggested that any trip over 100 miles would call for the new vehicle to be used.

Gillespie empahtically stated he did not want a vehicle with mileage restrictions put on it. If he used it for a purpose that they did not think was necessargy, he did not want to deal with answering that.

“That is my jail,” he said. “Don’t buy it if you are going to put restrictions on it.”

When Gillespie questioned why the sheriff’s office had no mileage restrictions on it and they operate just in the county, Mineer answered that he and the former sheriff, Craig Peoples, had the same discusssion. Mineer felt that sheriff vehicles, too, should be in service till 200,000 miles.

As the discussion seemed to be neverending, District III Magistrate Darrin Gregg made the motion to buy the vehicle for the jailer’s office.

“The job has to be done. We ask that he uses his best judgment to drive it in a manner that it gets the most life out of it,” said Gregg. He had previously stated that he did not want to tell the jailer how to do his job, but if he did it badly, the voters would make that decision.

The motion passed 3-1 with District I Magistrate Alan Whaley, who was presiding over the meeting with Judge David Fields absent due to illness, and District II Magistrate Josh Plummer joining with Gregg.

In other action, the court approved the application for the 2019 Household Hazardous Waste Grant, Mark Wegford to Joint Planning and Zoning Commission, County Clerk’s Budget 2018 Close-out, and Excess Fees and the Affliation Agreement with the CERT Volunteer group.

A first reading of a zoning change request by Carl Allen and recommended by the Joint Planning and Zoning Commission was held. It asks for 2.61 acres at 4828 Hwy 154 be changed from Intensive to Rural.