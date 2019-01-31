Local guides honored as some of the best in the state by KPN

Falmouth Outlook puts together guides for local organizations and events throughout the year.

Two were honored by the Kentucky Press News as the best in the state.

The 2018-19 Pendleton County Guide which details local organizations, businesses, events and groups won first place in the Editorial Special Sections guide and third place in the Advertising Special Sections.

The first place winner of the Advertising Special Sectiions was the 2018 Wool Festival Guide.

The 2019-20 Pendleton County Guide will be published in late March and the compilation of information for it has begun. Any business that would like to advertise or group that would want mentioned, can contact Falmouth Outlook at 859-654-3332.

Congratulations to the staff consisting of Sam McClanahan, Jessie Beckett, Sarah Tackett, Ed Salerno, Jason Anderson, Scott Collins, Sarah Cookendorfer, Tiaira Asbury, Neil Belcher and Keith Smith. Special thanks to Debbie Dennie for her help with the Wool Festival Guide. Great cover photo on Pendleton County Guide by Jack Dean.