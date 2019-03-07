Local dancer and physical therapist helps kids with physical limitations participate in ballet

Julie Sunderland, Director of Education for the Cincinnati Ballet, had a dream: bring adaptive dance to children with motor disabilities. In 2013, the company tried to bring it into being on their own, but Sunderland soon discovered she needed some support to properly serve the population she was targeting. She reached out to Children’s Hospital of Cincinnati in hopes that someone in the physical and occupational therapy division would help.

Michelle Ritter McGuire saw a dream coming true as a therapist and as a dancer.

“The opportunity combined my passions for dance and physical therapy,” McGuire explains. “I let them know that I was really interested in supporting the project.”

McGuire, a 2001 graduate of Pendleton County High School, has worked in the physical therapy department of Children’s Hospital since 2008 after her graduation from the University of Cincinnati. She is now the coordinator for the department.

Long before she went into physical therapy, though, McGuire was a dancer.

“I think I started ballet when I was about five years old,” she recalls. Her mother, Barb Ritter, is also a dancer and a dance instructor, so McGuire was pretty much immersed in the culture from birth. She realizes the joys and the challenges that dance can bring, and she loves sharing those with others. As a student with Cincinnati Ballet Company, she performed in their productions of The Nutcracker and Copellia.

Now, she seems even more fulfilled in dance as she brings the possibilities of ballet to those who just a few years ago would have been pushed aside as being unable to participate.

McGuire joined the Cincinnati Ballet’s educational focus work in 2014 with a program they call “Ballet Moves.” The idea then was to bring in children ages four to 14 who had Down Syndrome. “These children often have gross motor skill limitations mostly because they aren’t exposed to a variety of activites,” McGuire explained. “I helped the company establish a dance class syllabus to meet the students’ needs.”

She also worked with researchers at Children’s—Jason Long, Anna Esbensen, and Amy Bailes—to establish a pilot study on the effects of the program on the children’s skills, motor and otherwise. “We wanted to see what possible benefits the program might have on Down Syndrome children,” McGuire explained. “We talked to the caregivers to identify goals they had for their children as a pre-assessment strategy. We used the Canadian Occupational Performance Measure and the Gross Motor Function Measure to assess the goals they had for their children in social settings as well as gross motor skills, endurance, and safety awareness.”

Other goals were established, as well. The program was designed not only as a means to increase physical activity in those who are more limited in that area as Down Syndrome children often are, but it was also established to foster dance and creative expression and the inclusion of the disabled. Live musicians were also brought in to help expose the kids to musical instruments and the musicians who play them. As McGuire had learned as she grew up, immersion benefits more than segmented exposures.

Once the goals were in place, McGuire joined the Cincinnati Ballet dance teacher and volunteers from her own department and others who participate in Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities (LEND) fellowship program as well as those who are interested in working in a career path involving children with disabilities. While she is active in the program, she sees her role as being more of a support—and a researcher.

“The researchers that came alongside are research mentors to me,” McGuire says. And their work would hopefully lead to grants and other support for the program along the way if they could have data to prove the success of Ballet Moves.

This research led to a published article in the January 2019 Pediatric Physical Therapy, a scholarly journal for physical therapists across the country and beyond. The data they collected in the first year of the program was shared in this article.

Because it was a pilot study, the research group focused on a small group of six students—three four-year-olds, two seven-year-olds, and one 13-year-old. The six caregivers were given the pre-assessments, and at the end of the program term, they were given a second, more informal post-assessment along with the formal.

The results were exciting to McGuire.

“ The caregivers and therapists both reported significant improvements in motor skills. They also saw improvements in areas that weren’t really focused on, such as an improved ability to attend to and follow directions, to try what others are doing, and even how to deal with new environments and new people, to develop social skills. Some areas of the formal post-assessments didn’t show significant improvements, but caregivers could see the overall benefits, and they were significant.”

The successes of the program are numerous.

The positive outcomes of the program led the Ballet Moves program to expand to the inclusion of children with cerebral palsy in 2016.

The publication of the data has also led to its own successes, according to McGuire. “The results continue to get people thinking of other means of physical therapy and wellness, and other therapists are looking into starting programs in their areas.

“We also have more volunteers, and they are spreading the message. We are getting more support for the program because of the research and how well the program works.”

But McGuire comes back to the program and how it impacts the lives of the children. “Even the non-verbal children we see have a means of expression through dance,” she related; also, several participants have been included in the productions of the Cincinnati Ballet’s productions of The Nutcracker and Beauty and the Beast.

Her favorite assessment of the program, though, comes from the feedback of one parent. “I just think it was a great experience for her to be with a true group of her peers in a social/active setting. She is involved in a number of activities, but this was special.”