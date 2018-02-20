Law enforcement search for Thomas Hartig ends in Hamilton County Jail

Kentucky State Police and the Pendleton County Sheriff's Office had requested the aid of the public in finding Thomas Hartig.

He has active felony warrants for Rape Third Degree, Custodial Interference, Unlawful Transaction w/Minor First Degree Illegal Controlled Substance, U/16 YOA and persistent felony offender second degree.

Hartig was been arrested in Ohio for receiving stolen property. He will be held for the outstanding Ky. warrants.

After he has worked his way through the Ohio judicial system for those charges, there will be an extradition process for the charges he faces in Kentucky.

