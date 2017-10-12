Wool Fest celebrates 35th anniversary with another crowd pleasing event

The 2017 Kentucky Wool Festival marked the 35th year of existence for the annual October event and each one just seems to get bigger and better. Festival-goers enjoyed warm, sunny weather on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 with both days seeing near-record crowds. People came out early and stayed late in order to squeeze in all their favorite festival activities. Whether it’s enjoying the local bands play music, browsing the handmade crafts, or stuffing your belly full of those delicious home-cooked dishes, there’s always something for everyone at the Kentucky Wool Festival! Although Mother Nature rained on the parade Sunday it still didn’t keep visitors away as they braved the downpours to get their fill of this favorite fall festival. And now the countdown begins..... the next Kentucky Wool Festival will be held October 5-7, 2018. Hope to “ewe” there!