The two little boys pictured above weren’t so sure about sitting down and having their picture taken with the famous Mr. Scarecrow at this year’s Kentucky Wool Festival. Joey Daines and Grant Brockman kept a close eye on their ne-found friend, knowing something just wasn’t right about the mysterious character. Photo by Debbie Dennie.Billy Matthews serves up some grilled grub at the Pendleton County Chamber of Commerce’s food booth. Visitors of the Kentucky Wool Festival always enjoy seeing the sheep and other live animals on display.

Wool Fest celebrates 35th anniversary with another crowd pleasing event

October 12, 2017 - 1:04pm Falmouth1
By: 
Jackie Vaughn, Editor

The 2017 Kentucky Wool Festival marked the 35th year of existence for the annual October event and each one just seems to get bigger and better. Festival-goers enjoyed warm, sunny weather on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 with both days seeing near-record crowds. People came out early and stayed late in order to squeeze in all their favorite festival activities. Whether it’s enjoying the local bands play music, browsing the handmade crafts, or stuffing your belly full of those delicious home-cooked dishes, there’s always something for everyone at the Kentucky Wool Festival! Although Mother Nature rained on the parade Sunday it still didn’t keep visitors away as they braved the downpours to get their fill of this favorite fall festival. And now the countdown begins..... the next Kentucky Wool Festival will be held October 5-7, 2018. Hope to “ewe” there!